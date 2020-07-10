Deroy Murdock: To be reelected, Trump must focus on expanding his base, not small fights on Twitter

President Trump is likely to find that the latest Gallup poll is not very special or particularly beautiful. If it is incredible, it is because it is incredibly alarming.

"In early May, Trump's approval tied his personal best mark by 49 percent, before sinking amid nationwide protests over racial injustice after the death of George Floyd," wrote Jeffrey M. Jones of Gallup on this survey of adults, published on Monday. "His approval rating is now just three percentage points above his personal low of 35 percent on four separate occasions in 2017."

Even more ominously, Jones points out this about the president's 38 percent approval rating: "The drop in Trump's job approval rating puts him in the company of George HW Bush and Jimmy Carter … who also had ratings of approval less than 40 percent in June of his reelection years. "

And look what happened to them.

TRUMP CLAIMS FAR TO THE LEFT & # 39; BRAIN WASH & # 39; ON IN & # 39; HANNITY & # 39; EXCLUSIVE: & # 39; DOES NOT KNOW WHAT YOU DO & # 39;

Election day is November 3, but Americans will begin to cast morally disgusting early votes on September 18 in Minnesota and South Dakota. (Citizens must vote as a nation, on Election Day, after weighing all available information and arguments, and not a second before.)

Given these grim results from the poll, and with just nine weeks before voters take the first levers, President Trump must immediately focus like a hound on winning a second term.

More from Opinion

The alternative is unthinkable: a confused Democratic president, Joe Biden, faintly nodding to Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi of California, Representative Adam Schiff of California and all his crazy, extreme fantasy, vengeful and far left.

The president should stop wasting precious time with Twitter messages on apparently any small controversy that arises.

The president already has a big problem getting his important messages across, thanks to Hate Trump Media, who constantly gnawed at him like termites nibbling on floorboards.

Trump must remember that he is not competing against athletes, comedians, and experts.

Creating his own distractions makes it much more difficult for Trump to be reelected, a goal that has gone from being an urgent priority to an existential imperative for America's survival as we know it.

The president must stop giving in to the temptation as he recently did on Twitter, when asked if NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace would apologize for a two-week incident involving a garage door lock similar to a knot discovered on the highway. I heard from Alabama's Talladega.

First, Wallace is not like the failed and advertising-hungry actor Jussie Smollett, who totally invented a racial "attack" on himself. In the worst case scenario, Wallace was quick to misjudge the rope / rope at his garage stall. Fifteen FBI agents soon determined that he had been there since October, and that there was no hate crime.

Second, Wallace is not like Colin Kaepernick, an anti-American radical who denounced July 4 as a "celebration of white supremacy."

Third, who cares? The President of the United States has much bigger cars to compete in, especially a fortnight after this fin ended with warm signs of support for Wallace, NASCAR's only black racer.

On Saturday, President Trump travels to Portsmouth, N.H., for a campaign rally. Energizing your foundation is vital. But with 91 percent of Republicans already supporting Trump, according to Gallup, he can't rise much above his near-deity status within his own party.

Trump needs to expand his base, soon.

For each rally, the president must hold at least three events with independents, suburban women, and black voters. Trump should explain to black parents that he strongly supports school choice, while Biden sadistically vows to block charter schools.

Trump should visit minority-owned companies that have grown through his Opportunity Zones program. It should introduce Americans to former black prisoners who have benefited from their First Step Law criminal justice reform and made something of themselves.

Trump must repeatedly visit historically black colleges and universities and explain how his strong support for those institutions increases the educational and career prospects for the black students who populate these campuses.

If Trump can capture 15 to 20 percent of the black vote, he will play in November. That sounds daunting, but it's worth the effort, especially since asking for black votes calms whites rocked by the relentless, dirty media and Democratic lies about Trump's alleged racism.

Trump's white support has fallen from 57 percent in May to 48 percent in June. Appealing to blacks will also increase Trump's approval among whites.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

The president must offer a positive and optimistic vision of how his ideas will reverse the damage of COVID-19 and make the United States great again and again. Trumponomics triumphed. Tax cuts, deregulation, energy independence, and other market-friendly reforms can work their magic once again.

Finally, Trump must remember that he is not competing against athletes, comedians, and experts. He runs against increasingly confused Joe Biden, first elected 48 years ago.

Thus, in addition to his own positive message, Trump must highlight Biden's weaknesses, his woeful record in the Senate, the abundant failures of the Obama-Biden administration, and the folly left behind by AOC / BLM / Antifa that Washington will control if Biden wins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump should discuss these big ideas, ignore sniper celebrities, and lock up his Twitter magic machine, except for big, upbeat announcements, such as bill signings, new treaties, and advances in the COVID-19 vaccine.

In short, a presidential reelection is a terrible thing to waste.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM DEROY MURDOCK