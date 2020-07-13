DeSantis played down New York's coronavirus aid after praised by the Florida Department of Health







Speaking to reporters last Thursday, DeSantis intentionally denied that New York was aiding his state's Covid-19 response, saying: "They are not helping us."

"I think someone contacted our office about fans: We have 6,000 just idle, so we don't need it," added the governor. "We are working with the federal government on some of the Remdesivir."

But a set of emails first reported by Politco and later reviewed by CNN show that New York's offer to send remdesivir to Florida had been well received before DeSantis dismissed the state's role in securing shipments of the drug.

A staff member at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office had emailed a staff member at DeSantis on Wednesday with the topic "Does Florida need Remdesivir?"

That message was sent to a Florida Department of Health staff member who replied, "Any help you can provide is greatly appreciated." "Feel free to reach out if you need additional information," said the person. Cuomo touted attendance in a statement on Friday, saying New York "will deploy Remdesivir to help Florida care for patients while waiting for more supplies from the federal government." "We will support our fellow citizens every step of the way as our nation fights together against COVID-19." However, DeSantis did not mention Cuomo during a press conference on Saturday, praising Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar for their help in securing remdesivir for Florida. DeSantis spokeswoman Helen Ferre told CNN on Sunday: "It is not unusual for state health departments to communicate with each other, especially during a pandemic. New York contacted Florida and the Health Department responded appropriately." Florida has seen a dramatic increase in cases in the past few weeks. The state reported 15,299 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the highest number of new cases reported in a single day by any state since the pandemic began. The positivity rate for the test in Florida is currently 19.60%, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the past few weeks, the state broke multiple record highs in a single day in new cases and reported another 10,360 new infections on Saturday. About 40 hospitals statewide do not have ICU beds available and more than 7,000 patients are hospitalized statewide with the virus, state data showed on Saturday. Remdesivir, the only drug known to work against Covid-19, has been in high demand in recent weeks as the pandemic has continued. Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for the drug, an intravenous antiviral drug studied to treat Ebola, but now used in hospitalized patients with Covid-19. While not a highly successful drug, a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine shows that he shaves four days after a hospital stay.

CNN's Christina Maxouris, Holly Yan, Elizabeth Cohen and Arman Azad contributed to this report.