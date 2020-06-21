DeSantis responds to Cuomo's plan to quarantine Floridians, asking them to avoid nursing homes

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday about a possible coronavirus quarantine for visitors, and asked "not to quarantine any Floridians in nursing homes."

At a rare press conference Saturday, DeSantis, a Republican, referenced a now tight policy that Cuomo, a Democrat, had pushed for, allowing nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients despite how vulnerable they have been. been the elderly population to the virus. . DeSantis was an outspoken critic of the decision: Nursing homes in his state refused to admit residents who tested positive.

"I think the governors are going to do what they have to do," DeSantis said. "I would just ask you if that's done, but please don't quarantine any Floridians in nursing homes in New York."

More than 6,200 elderly residents may have died from COVID-19 in New York nursing homes, statistics from the state health department showed, a figure that sparked criticism of Cuomo.

DeSantis' comment follows Cuomo's suggestion that New York can institute a mandatory two-week quarantine for any visitor from other states, specifically naming Florida.

"You want to talk 180 for those people," said Cuomo. Florida and other states quarantined New Yorkers. If he went to Florida, he had to be quarantined for two weeks because they feared that New Yorkers were bringing the virus to his state. "

"Fast forward 100 days now," he continued. "We fear they will bring the virus to our state."

While Cuomo has yet to make a decision on the matter, he noted that it has been a "real concern."

DeSantis discussed what his government planned to deal with an increasing number of new cases, reporting record spikes in recent days. More than 4,000 new cases were recorded Saturday after several daily totals of more than 3,000 new cases. Reported hospitalizations were also on the rise.

He acknowledged that the number cannot be explained simply by an increase in testing, and that he planned to intensify the application of social distancing practices in public spaces, including bars and nightclubs.

"Even with increasing tests or being flat, the number of people who test positive is faster than that," DeSantis said during his press conference on Saturday. "You know that that is evidence that there is transmission within those communities."

As of Saturday, Florida had confirmed more than 93,000 cases in total, with more than 3,100 deaths.