DeSantis says Florida is seeing more spread of COVID-19 among younger people: "We are ready for this."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told "Hannity" Tuesday that the coronavirus death rate in his state has remained low despite an increase in the number of confirmed cases because the virus is spreading among more people. young people who are less at risk of dying.

"The average age of our new cases was in the 1950s about a month and a half ago. That has dropped to 30," DeSantis told host Sean Hannity. "We've had days when the average age was 33, and obviously that's important … because [among] people who are healthy and under 40, you know, the death rate for this thing is very close to zero. So that's significant. "

Later in the interview, DeSantis told Hannity: "Of all ages, the age with the most cases now in Florida is 21 … There is no doubt that there is more transmission in the community, particularly among people 20 and 30 years old. "

MORE THAN 40 ICUS IN FLORIDA REACH CAPACITY As COVID Cases Increase

On Tuesday, Florida reported 7,347 new coronavirus cases, 380 new coronavirus hospitalizations, and 63 additional deaths from COVID-19. In all, 213,794 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Florida, about one percent of the state's population.

"We are ready for this," DeSantis emphasized. "Now, we are seeing: in places like Miami, you see an increase in traffic in hospitals, but it is interesting, I was there today and they said that they are actually seeing fewer hospitalizations of people in nursing homes, which is obviously a good signal because that's where the number one risk of mortality is. "

Despite the increase in cases, the state has confirmed only 3,841 deaths from COVID-19, a death rate of 1.8 percent.

"I think it is a testament to protecting the elderly from infections, particularly nursing home residents," DeSantis explained.

"The fact is, if the case occurs for someone in their 20s, they have radically different prospects for death than someone who was in a long-term care facility and is 80 years old. So we work hard to protect people who were the most vulnerable, so I think that's why we have a much lower death rate. "

To that end, DeSantis said, it had designated 12 nursing home facilities that will exclusively house recovering COVID-19 patients who have been discharged from the hospital, so that they do not return to their previous facilities and risk infecting those surround them. .

"It is a way to reduce and prevent outbreaks among our most vulnerable citizens," said the governor.

"We are protecting the elderly," DeSantis emphasized. "We do it every day. We have more work to do, but that is our goal."