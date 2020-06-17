DeSantis says state does not "back down" amid rise in cases: report

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he has no plans to "close" again for fear of coronaviruses despite the increase in cases in the state.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that there were 2,703 new cases Tuesday, marking the third time in the past four days that the state has recorded more than 2,000 new cases.

"So half of those [new] cases are people under the age of 37," he said, according to the newspaper. "And I think that's one of the trends that you're seeing is that from 25 to 35, there is a lot more positive evidence from that group than you would have had two months ago."

DeSantis said that much of the two-week increase in confirmed infections can be attributed to hotspots such as agricultural work camps or private businesses where some positive cases lead to widespread testing that uncovers high percentages of asymptomatic or barely symptomatic cases.

"We are not closing, we are going to move forward and we are going to continue to protect the most vulnerable," DeSantis said at a press conference in Tallahassee.

