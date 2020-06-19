Descendants of the 1921 Tulsa racial massacre seek justice as the nation faces a racist past

The weight of that legacy weighs heavily on Vernon A.M.E. always, but especially in recent weeks, as the city turned 99 since the massacre, an anniversary that came at a time of protests and turmoil across the country for the murder of George Floyd in police custody.

Black Tulsa residents say it is impossible to separate what happened to their ancestors in Greenwood from the broader national conversation about the impact of racism on black Americans today. They have spent decades seeking justice they have not yet received, and they say there is still a reluctance, especially among white city and state residents, to fully acknowledge the events of 1921.

On a recent Sunday morning, the Vernon A.M.E. shrine, which was rebuilt by hand by the survivors of the massacre, is practically empty: a dozen in-person attendees are scattered, socially distanced between the banks. As much of the rest of Tulsa reopens with enthusiasm, the doors of this church are cautiously opened: They are well aware of the disproportionate cost that the virus has affected black Americans across the country.

"If God can preserve this brick and mortar and brick and wood and plaster building, in its weak and fragile condition that every time an 18-wheeler passes the interstate, our windows shake," the Rev. Robert Turner swelled from the pulpit, his voice resonates over the hum of an organ. "If God can preserve a building, if God can preserve this inanimate object. How much more can the Lord preserve you?"

The fact that Vernon is still standing is a source of pride and a symbol of all that has been lost.

"We are the only thing on the original Greenwood Avenue that is still black owned and the only thing that is still black owned in the Greenwood District," Turner told CNN in an interview.

In the years leading up to the massacre, Greenwood was known in the early 1920s as Black Wall Street, a beacon of black prosperity in the nation. Greenwood had more than 300 black-owned businesses, according to Mechelle Brown, program coordinator at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

With medical offices, hospitals, lawyers, shops, and newspapers, it was practically self-sustaining and distinct from the white Tulsa, south of the train tracks. Mary E. Jones Parrish, a black woman who gave a first-hand written account of the massacre, called it "a city within a city."

However, the success and wealth of this black community made poor whites in neighboring areas feel envious and resentful, say Brown and historians.

Tensions increased when a white woman named Sarah Page accused a black man named Dick Rowland of assaulting her in an elevator. Page worked as an elevator operator, and Rowland used to use the elevator frequently because he had been given special permission to use the bathroom and drink water in the building, Brown said.

Rowland was arrested, and rumors soon spread that Page had been raped, according to Brown. A furious white crowd appeared in jail with the intention of lynching Rowland.

A group of African Americans, many of whom had just served in World War I, went to jail to defend Rowland. Brown said the group of African Americans went to jail not to confront the white mafia, but to speak to the sheriff and protect Rowland, who they believed was innocent.

Outside of prison, there was a fight over a gun and they shot, according to Brown. Chaos ensued, and in the early morning hours of June 1, 1921, the White Mafia began looting and setting fire to everything in Greenwood.

"The mafia looted those houses before they were set on fire, so the tension was jealousy over the material wealth that African Americans had that poor whites did not have," said John W. Franklin, Emeritus Cultural Historian at the National Museum of the Smithsonian Institution. African American history and culture. Franklin's grandfather was a lawyer in Greenwood at the time and survived the massacre, but all his belongings were looted.

Franklin said there were planes that dropped turpentine bombs on the community. He said it is not yet clear who the planes belonged to or who the pilots were, but said it was the first time that an American community had been bombed from the air.

"Either you would stay in your house and be burned to death or you would try to run out into the street and hope not to be shot down," said Oklahoma State Representative Regina Goodwin, whose great-grandfather, a prominent businessman in Greenwood at the time. of the massacre, he was able to survive. "That was the decision that people had to make."

Following the death, local white officials estimated the deaths at only a few dozen. But historians, backed by eyewitnesses and descendant accounts, estimate that 300 people died and about 35 blocks from the city were set on fire. According to the Greenwood Cultural Center, more than 10,000 African Americans were left homeless, and more than 2,000 businesses were destroyed. Franklin said his grandfather was one of thousands of African Americans detained and detained for several days after the massacre.

"There is no real way of knowing how many of those people actually escaped and never returned to Greenwood, and how many of those people were killed and discarded in mass graves," said Brown. She said after an upcoming investigation into possible mass graves, "I think we will find that over 300 people were killed."

& # 39; No one was accused, accused, convicted & # 39;

Goodwin told CNN that although the massacre has not been openly discussed or taught in Tulsa schools for decades, the oral history of the massacre has been passed down through generations of his family.

African Americans for years feared talking about the massacre for fear of retaliation, he said. Despite hundreds of deaths and millions of dollars in damages, Goodwin said, "No one was charged, charged, convicted."

In addition to the loss of life, "there is also the loss of property and the loss of dreams," he added.

"There were women who were pregnant, of course, and we talked about babies who were stillborn," Goodwin continued. "And so, you didn't just talk about property and those lives, but the generations that were affected, the generations that weren't allowed to prosper, the generations that weren't allowed to be the best they could be. That's something you can't put a price on. "

Goodwin criticized President Donald Trump's decision to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa. The rally was initially scheduled for June 16, the day that slavery is commemorated in the United States, but the time and place drew strong criticism from African-American leaders and Democrats, given the history of racial violence. from Tulsa. Trump bowed to the pressure and moved the rally, which will be the first in months, one day.

But Trump has also faced criticism for his reluctance to tackle racism in the United States head-on. He has suggested that a strong economy is the solution to systemic racism.

"What has been happening is the best thing that could happen for race relations, for the African American community," Trump said in the Oval Officer this month when asked what his plan is to tackle systemic racism. "That is my plan, we are going to have the strongest economy in the world."

Looking at the world in Tulsa, Goodwin says the massacre shows that economic prosperity alone cannot eliminate prejudice.

"You had wealthy people in Tulsa at the time," Goodwin said. "They were men of industry. They had great minds, and they were driven from the city. In fact, they were accused of inciting a riot.

"So their wealth did not protect them from racism. Nor did anyone's wealth today."

& # 39; The white mafia really won & # 39;

What remains of Greenwood today is very little, though for years residents here have struggled to preserve and correct the story that has been told about the massacre. In the years after the massacre, Greenwood's black residents rebuilt, but never to their former glory.

Today, it is a fraction of its previous size and the wealth that characterized Greenwood practically disappeared.

"The white mafia really won, because they were not only trying to kill people, but they were trying to strip us of the land," Turner told CNN. "And even though we rebuilt ourselves after the massacre, if they could see what Greenwood is today they will be delighted, because they took it from the hands of the blacks."

Turner said that African Americans attacked and killed by the white mafia never received justice, and blamed the city for not doing enough to stop the massacre.

"They never got their due process. Never. To this day, insurance companies deny their claims. The city still, to this day, claims responsibility even though it was the city and the sheriff's police department. who delegated 2,000 members of the white mafia. " , it was the city fire department that saw the city burn, it was the state National Guard that watched the bodies dumped in mass graves, "Turner said.

Of Trump's upcoming visit to Tulsa, Turner said he hopes Trump will support reparations for the descendants and institutions that were destroyed in 1921.

Damage at the time reached more than $ 2.7 million, according to Brown, which would be more than $ 39 million today, according to the CPI Inflation Calculator from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Turner said he hopes Trump "sees this area as the crime scene that it still is, because no one was charged with a crime of the worst racial massacre in United States history."

"I hope I can really say for the first time that Black Lives Matter, you know, and the black lives that were killed most recently matter and the black lives that were killed here in 1921 matter," Turner said.

& # 39; A deep responsibility & # 39;

Tulsa's oldest cemetery is located along a busy highway. In the shadow of that highway, Chief Egunwale Amusan has spent years searching for the remains of hundreds of black Tulsa residents who were massacred in 1921.

"Before this road was built, it was a one-way rail system. The witness said that his grandfather took him to the tracks and told him that during the massacre they brought railway floors here where this road goes down by half Oaklawn Cemetery, they built a ditch, dug a ditch and dumped bodies in the trenches, "Amusan said. "He said there had to be an excess of 300 bodies in that place alone."

There are only two headstones inscribing the date of the massacre, in what is known as Potter & # 39; s Field, a burial place for the poor.

A few feet away, a large rectangle has been fenced off that marks an area where investigators believe the remains of other victims could be found.

In 2018, the Mayor of Tulsa G.T. Bynum, a Republican, announced that he would reopen the mass grave investigation, calling it a murder investigation.

This year, they had planned to dig in that area to look for "anomalies" that could indicate that human remains could be found. But due to the coronavirus, those plans are on hold indefinitely.

"Our goal is to recover those bodies," said Amusan. "The mayor has called it a crime scene, so we want it to be thoroughly investigated."

Amusan said that before there can be a true reconciliation, there must be an acknowledgment of all of what was taken from the black tulsanes almost 100 years ago.

"When my grandparents lost their home to impending dominance, that was the second, no, it was actually the third atrocity. They experienced (19) 21, then they experienced 'urban removal', then they experienced impending dominance. Three cycles of devastation where each generation each time had absolutely nothing to pass on to me or my offspring, "said Amusan. "We understood this concept of generational wealth at Greenwood."

"We were building it in Greenwood," he said. "So having someone to take that away from you leaves you with a deep responsibility."