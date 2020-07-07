DeSean Jackson apologizes after posting anti-Semitic quote







Jackson posted a passage to his Instagram story that claimed to quote Hitler by saying that blacks were "the true children of Israel," and that white Americans would be terrified to learn that they were "mistreating, discriminating, and lynching," captures of screen published by the Philadelphia Inquirer and other publications.

According to Snopes.com, the passage is often cited by those who argue that Hitler was not a racist.

Jackson later wrote that his original post had been misinterpreted, according to screenshots taken by various news organizations. However, in a different post, he shared a specific paragraph referring to a Jewish plan to "extort the United States" and achieve "world domination."

NBC Sports and other media reported that it also shared a clip of a speech delivered by Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam who has been widely criticized for being anti-Semitic. In the speech, Farrakhan accused Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates of wanting to "depopulate the Earth" with a coronavirus vaccine.

Jackson addressed the reaction in a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday. "I just want to extend an apology on my behalf and for what I stand for, because you know, I am fair and I never want to discourage any race or person," Jackson said. He also said that he regretted having published about Hitler. "I really didn't realize what this passage was saying," Jackson said in a statement on Instagram. "Hitler has caused terrible pain to the Jews like the pain that African Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting against anti-Semitism and racism. It was a mistake to publish this and I really apologize for publishing it and I regret any damage it has caused." . Eagles and NFL respond Jackson's comments were fiercely criticized, and advocacy organizations invited him to learn more about the history of anti-Semitism. "Deeply disturbing to see @ DeSeanJackson10 promoting the message from the notorious anti-Semite and NOI leader Louis Farrakhan. We have contacted @Eagles about this and ask Jackson to apologize immediately," said the Philadelphia Anti-Defamation League. tweeted on Tuesday The Philadelphia Eagles addressed the incident soon after , saying the organization had spoken to Jackson about his posts. "Regardless of their intentions, the shared messages were offensive, damaging, and absolutely egregious," the Eagles statement said. "They have no place in our society, and the organization does not endorse or endorse them in any way," the statement continued. "We are disappointed and reiterate to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take steps to promote unity, equality and respect." The Eagles added that the organization would continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action. The NFL also weighed in on the matter, saying they were in contact with the Eagles. "DeSean's comments were highly inappropriate, offensive, and divisive and contrast with the NFL's values ​​of respect, equality, and inclusion," the league said in a statement to CNN.

CNN's Wayne Sterling contributed to this report.





