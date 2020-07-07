DeSean Jackson apologizes after posting anti-Semitic quote

According to Snopes.com, the passage is often cited by those who argue that Hitler was not a racist.
Jackson later wrote that his original post had been misinterpreted, according to screenshots taken by various news organizations. However, in a different post, he shared a specific paragraph referring to a Jewish plan to "extort the United States" and achieve "world domination."
"I just want to extend an apology on my behalf and for what I stand for, because you know, I am fair and I never want to discourage any race or person," Jackson said.
He also said that he regretted having published about Hitler.
Eagles and NFL respond
Jackson's comments were fiercely criticized, and advocacy organizations invited him to learn more about the history of anti-Semitism.
"Regardless of their intentions, the shared messages were offensive, damaging, and absolutely egregious," the Eagles statement said.
"They have no place in our society, and the organization does not endorse or endorse them in any way," the statement continued. "We are disappointed and reiterate to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take steps to promote unity, equality and respect."
The Eagles added that the organization would continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action.
The NFL also weighed in on the matter, saying they were in contact with the Eagles.
"DeSean's comments were highly inappropriate, offensive, and divisive and contrast with the NFL's values of respect, equality, and inclusion," the league said in a statement to CNN.
CNN's Wayne Sterling contributed to this report.