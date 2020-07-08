DeSean Jackson invited to tour Auschwitz by Holocaust survivor







Jackson apologized this week after sharing a passage that Snopes.com reports is often used by those who claim Hitler was not racist, and other posts that referenced a Jewish plan to "extort America" ​​and achieve "world domination." "according to screenshots obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer and other publications.

Edward Mosberg, the non-Argentine Holocaust survivor whose late wife survived his imprisonment at Auschwitz, called Jackson's posts citing Hitler as "heartbreaking and deeply mistaken." in an open letter

"I would like to invite you to join me on the sites of these German Nazi death camps to understand what evil really is and why sharing the quotes from the man behind this evil is so offensive to all of us," Mosberg wrote.

Mosberg is president of From the Depths, an organization created by descendants of Holocaust survivors to preserve Holocaust memories. The organization has hosted athletes like Ray Allen, a retired NBA star who was named a member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council.

Jackson has not responded to Mosberg's invitation, and CNN has reached out to his management team for comment. However, Jackson has accepted an invitation from the president of the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza, David Adelman. Jackson will tour Philly Plaza and attend an educational session, Adelman wrote on Twitter , after a FaceTime call with Jackson and Michael Rubin, CEO of sporting goods company Fanatics. "People make mistakes sometimes," Rubin tweeted . "What matters is that you learn and grow from it and discover (sic) to make it a positive thing! I know DeSean Jackson, he is NOT anti-Semitic and now he will make a difference on these issues." In your apology post Jackson said he will "fully educate himself" and work with local and national organizations to "be more informed and make a difference in our community." He said he had no intention of hurting American Jews with his Instagram posts.





