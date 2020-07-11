DeSean Jackson only fined by Eagles for Hitler's posts,

The Eagles did not let DeSean Jackson's publication go unpunished.

The team announced in a statement Friday They "penalized" the wide receiver after he posted anti-Semitic quotes incorrectly attributed to Adolf Hitler on his social media this week. According to the NFL networkJackson was fined for conduct detrimental to the team. Jackson has since apologized and started an attempt to better educate himself. The Eagles did not specify what Jackson's exact punishment is.

"We have had several constructive conversations in the past few days, not only with DeSean Jackson, but also with many other players, members of the organization and community leaders," the Eagles said in a statement. “That has brought us to the point where he and we are ready to take the next steps.

“Today we have penalized DeSean for conduct that is detrimental to the team. He accepted these consequences and apologized. In our many conversations with him, it has also been made clear that this is only the beginning. We have discussed a concrete plan on how he and we can heal in the future. He understands that to stay on the team, you must also commit to supporting your words with actions. We have been encouraged by his desire to educate himself, but we all understand that there is still much work to do. We will continue to help DeSean in this process, and we also know that everyone in our organization needs to hear and learn more about things that are unfamiliar or uncomfortable to us.

"We must continue to fight anti-Semitism and all forms of discrimination, without losing sight of the important battle against systemic racism.

Jackson continued the process of educating himself on Friday by meeting with a group fighting anti-Semitism, according to ESPN. He also met with 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg via video conference. Jackson posted a photo of the call to his Instagram account. He also agreed to accompany Mosberg to the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz, according to a tweet from Jonny Daniels, the founder of From The Depths, an organization of which Mosberg is the honorary president that aims to educate people about the Holocaust.

"Thank you, Mr. Mosberg, for your valuable time and knowledge today," Jackson wrote in the caption. “I am taking this time to continue educating myself and closing the gap between different cultures, communities and religions. LOVE 2 ALL !!!!! TO BE CONTINUE ….."

All of this occurs after Jackson, 33, published anti-Semitic quotes attributed to Hitler that accused Jews of blackmailing and extorting the United States. He also backed a speech by Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam who "routinely accuses Jews of manipulating the US government and controlling the levers of world power," according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Eagles made it clear that they expect the best from Jackson.

"This has been a difficult and emotional week for our community and organization," the Eagles said in the statement. "The Philadelphia Eagles do not tolerate hatred of any individual or group. We believe in respect and equality for all races, ethnicities, and religions. We as an organization want to help be an instrument for positive change. This can only happen through strong and deliberate actions and a commitment to learn and grow. "