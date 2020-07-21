Designer Vivienne Westwood supports Julian Assange with a strange protest in a massive cage

Veteran fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood led a bizarre UK protest on Tuesday calling for the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US to be halted.

Dressed in a canary yellow outfit, the 79-year-old maven posed in a giant bird cage and led the protesters in a "Free Julian Assange" chant outside London's Central Criminal Court.

Assange will appear for an extradition hearing on September 7.

TIMELINE SHOWS MEDIA, DIFFERENT TREATMENT OF DEMS FROM TARA READE VS. KAVANAUGH

If he is extradited to the United States, he will face charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion. Prosecutors say it damaged national security by releasing hundreds of thousands of classified documents, including diplomatic cables and military files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, which harmed the United States and its allies and aided its adversaries.

The 49-year-old man is being held in a high-security prison in London.

Assange was arrested last year after being evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he had been hiding for years.

He maintains that he was acting as a journalist entitled to First Amendment protection. His attorneys have argued that the charges of espionage and computer misuse in the United States were politically motivated and abused.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Westwood told the Associated Press after their protest that releasing Assange would mean that "journalists can continue to tell the truth, rather than repeat the turn the government has given them."

The designer has resorted to activism in recent years, leading campaigns in support of Assange and calling attention to climate change in her fashion shows.

Associated Press contributed to this report.