Despite recent drama, fans will fall in love with baseball again

Wait … is the coast clear?

Have the wars finally been withdrawn to your bunkers? Have we last written the words "pro rata" on laptops? Is it okay to start talking about baseball again?

You remember baseball, right? Pastoral play. Nine aside (well, 10 at the moment, now that everyone has DH). I had a good career as a national hobby, when the games lasted two hours, there were many afternoon games (some of which included double heads!), The uniforms were flannel and the players played for love of the game (also known as "Anything that their stingy owners were willing to part with")

Baseball owners and their players have finally agreed to start the 2020 season, assuming the coronavirus won't override them, with a spring training report date of next Wednesday July 1, with Opening Day scheduled for 23 days later and a 60 game sprint for September 27 thereafter. So it's back to the field they're going to …

Field! Yes, the Mets and Yankees will spend the next week arriving in town, acclimatized, tested, and will report to Yankee Stadium and Citi Field and …

(And, well, of course, if you have a look at the 10-day forecast, you see a lot of rain forecast for next Wednesday, because in 2020 would you expect something different?)

Perhaps you have decided to take a step on what is coming. Perhaps last month's drama and the bizarre nature of such a short season have conspired to chisel out the part of his soul that he devoted himself to baseball all these years. And maybe you stay committed to that, having found other hobbies in the meantime.

But if history tells us something, it will dissolve. That will fade away. If you support the Mets, if you support the Yankees, you'll slowly pick up on reports of Jacob deGrom's fastball popping the glove of Wilson Ramos, of Gleyber Torres aiming at the fences in his first rounds of hitting practice.

These are, after all, two teams with ambitions, with expectations. The Yankees project to be the best team in the American League. The Mets finished strong last year and hope to emulate that 60-game finale this time. That's where we left it in Florida. That's where we resumed in New York.

The games will come (we hope), and you may not see them. But maybe you will. Baseball is an addiction. It is a svengali. If you can resist its appeal, good for you. If the Mets 'first winning streak of four games doesn't get your heart racing, if the Yankees' first losing streak of three games doesn't boil your blood … well, congratulations. Maybe you have quit the habit forever.

But if you haven't, you will see it. You will find anger replaced by acceptance. Maybe you hate yourself for that. Maybe you will kick yourself for it. And yet, see if you can avoid yelling on screen the first time Pete Alonso or Giancarlo Stanton makes baseballs disappear in the sun. See if you can just ignore the first time Luis Rojas pulls his starter too early against the Phillies, or when Aaron Boone goes to his bullpen too slow against the Red Sox.

Maybe you will stay away this time.

But I heard many hockey fans insist that they would stay away forever when the NHL threw down a brick wall against all the momentum they had gained in 1994 by spending half of the next season in a lockout. But I was also in the Garden on January 20, 1995, the night a Stanley Cup banner was raised to the ceiling. I was in the Meadowlands five months and four days later, when Scott Stevens lifted the Cup up in the air after the Devils swept the Red Wings.

I was there when Larry Johnson's four-point play nearly put the Garden into orbit on June 5, 1999, the end of a year of strange and angry blocking in the NBA. I was there when Don Mattingly took Andy Benes to the depths on October 4, 1995, a year after baseball last tried to set himself on fire. "Hang on the ceiling!" Gary Thorne screamed over the din that night.

I heard all that, all those times, after hearing so much anger. I still hear it. And look forward to hearing it again, starting in the soft hearts of an angry legion of baseball fans. Maybe I am wrong about that. Let's see.