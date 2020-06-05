Destiny 2 Gets Its Very Own Fortnite-Like Live Event

Destiny 2 is hosting a live event similar to Fortnite; The event is scheduled to start on June 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PDT with the Almighty.

Remove a page from Fortnite & # 39; s Playbook, Destiny 2 you are hosting your own live event. The future of the game is said to be announced on June 9, 2020, with Bungie tweeting a preview for the upcoming expansion. The tweet came shortly after ominous new music appeared and started playing at the location of the Game Tower, where Cabal's massive weapon, the Almighty, was in orbit above Earth. With The Worthy season drawing to a close, players still have a chance to complete any exclusive content from the current season.

Osiris' testing returned during Season of the Worthy, but it induced a lot of mixed feelings from the players. Some were excited about the great competitive show, yet others were disappointed with the rewards and meta-builds. Also, the prominence of cheats discouraged participation and the desire to test their skills against other decent players. All in all, Bungie acted against hackers with an offensive against such actions in the form of radical bans and an updated policy that could make players guilty by association with suspected cheats.

As reported by Polygon, Destination 2 it's becoming yours Like Fortnite live event. Starting Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PDT, players will be able to witness the alleged destruction of the Almighty's super weapon from the Tower. The assumption that the Almighty will be destroyed came up in response to a tweet from the official Destiny 2 Twitter said that "Rasputin is at full power. Tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT we will target the Almighty. "

the Destiny 2 The community has been working for months on the content of Season of the Worthy, improving Rasputin's bunkers and conquering Seraph Tower public events to charge Rasputin's power. The toughest routine came in the form of a community quest that required players to complete public events at EDZ, Moon, and IO, and the percentage slowly progressed to completion until the community progressed. With the season ending June 9, players still have a brief chance to acquire any Season of the Worthy weapon, except for the Guardian Games Heir apparent machine gun, before they disappear for a while.

Destiny 2 The community has been dedicated and suspicious of the future of the game. The players have expressed excitement and fear regarding the separation of Bungie from Activision. One side argues that the developer now has full control over the game's content and creativity, while the other sticks to a more reserved perspective that lends itself to viewing most content as disappointing. Regardless, the average fan is playing a wait-and-see game, particularly with the announcement of the upcoming upcoming expansion, which may see the return of a certain character from the original. Destination.

Destiny 2 It is available on Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

