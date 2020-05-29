Destiny 2: what quests and rewards to finish before the end of Season of the Worthy on June 9

Destiny 2Season of the Worthy has less than two weeks left. As the Almighty slowly falls to Earth, you may be wondering what you need to complete before season 11 begins on June 9.

Here's a full list of quests, activities, and items that will be gone before the next season.

Exotic and vile winter lie

Season of the Worthy didn't have many new Exotics for players to pick up. The powerful Heir apparent the machine gun has already been retired from the game with the Guardian Games event, although we expect it to return quickly, as the Arbalest did last year.

There are two Exotics you won't be able to purchase on June 9: The Fourth Horseman and Tommy’s Matchbook.

Tommy Matchbook The automatic solar rifle is easy to get. You can pick it up immediately after purchasing the Season Pass, at rank 1. If you don't own a Season Pass, you can unlock Tommy's Matchbook by reaching level 35 on your Season Pass.

The fourth horseman The bow shotgun has its own quest. It has many steps, but it is relatively easy. Use our guide to speed up the process. Note that you can only complete this quest on certain days, when The Quarry is the legendary lost sector in the EDZ. We recommend that you start this mission as soon as possible if you don't want to get lost.

the Fel Winter Lie The solar shotgun is not an exotic, but it is an adjacent exotic. This mission will not take long to complete and has a very good story attached to it. Our guide can guide you in the right direction. This weapon is likely to be key to meta PvP for next year, so you don't want to miss out.

Bunkers

The Season 10 Seraph Bunkers, and their rewards, will disappear on June 9.

Bunkers house most of the seasonal content in Season of the Worthy, such as the Legendary Lost Sector or the daily Bunker Bust. So if you haven't done many of those, now is the time.

There are only a few items you need to unlock the Seraph Bunkers before they leave. Seraph weapons are very powerful due to Warmind Cell mods. You can search for them through rewards or you can randomly buy a seraph weapon once a day after your Season Pass reaches level 92. Make sure you get a roll you like on these weapons, as we're not sure which ones will be available in Season 11.

It's worth noting that you can get six Bunker Warmind Cell mods, two each. These modifications will last until spring 2021 and are very powerful tools. If you haven't fully updated all of your Bunkers, you won't be able to get some of the mods. Consider completing that by June 9.

All Warmind Bits and Encrypted Warmind Bits will also disappear at the beginning of Season 11.

Season Pass

The Season Pass for Season of the Worthy includes 100 ranges, as always. Higher ranks reward skins for this season's weapons and armor, including a great-looking ornament for Tommy's exotic Matchbook. If you're only looking to get every weapon or piece of armor this season, make sure you hit level 45 on the free track. That will win you Tommy's Matchbook, Seventh Seraph VY-7 SMG and Seventh Seraph CQC-12 shotgun. At age 50 on the paid Season Pass, you can also pick up an exotic ship.

Almost everything that goes over 50 for the paid track are resources or masks. However, you can get an additional Exotic Engram at rank 60 (free), 65, 74 and 98. If you don't have all the Exotics yet, this is a great way to complete your collection.

Note that the Warmind Kanjali artifact, associated mods, and bonus power will also disappear on June 9.

The almighty title

The Almighty title is one of the easiest to obtain in all Destiny 2, but will disappear on June 9.

To complete the Almighty title, you only need to earn 7 wins. We have organized them below according to the time they will take to complete.

Time consuming: start now:

Warmind Full-Stack Security: Update all three Bunkers (EDZ, Io, Moon)

Bug Fixes: EDZ Legendary Lost Sectors – Complete Legendary Versions of Scavenger’s Den, Skydock IV, The Quarry (tour every day)

Bug Fixes: Legendary Lost Sectors Io: Complete Legendary Versions of Aphix Conduit, Sanctum of Bones, Grove of Ulan-Tan (tour every day)

Bug Fixes: Legendary Lost Sectors of the Moon – Complete Legendary Versions of K1 Logistics, K1 Crew Quarters, and K1 Communion (rotated every day)

You can do it in one day: start before June 9:

Algorithm efficiency: clear all three seraphim bunkers in one day

Coded Victory: Complete a public Seraph Tower event without failing a single charge cycle (clear all enemies from the plate before you spit the balls out)

Object Oriented – Complete any Legendary Lost Sector without dying

Once you have completed all of this, you can collect your Almighty title before it disappears forever.

Various wins

In addition to the title of Almighty, there are several other triumphs that will disappear on June 9. Here is the complete list from the Bungie website:

Season 10: power bonus

Season 10: progress

Season 10: engagement

Season 10: Iron Banner

Season 10: Glory

Season 10: streak of glory

Season 10: Valor

Season 10: Legend of Valor

Season 10: Vanguard

Season 10: Dusk

Warmind Security: EDZ

Warmind Security: Moon

Warmind Security: Io

Full stack Warmind security

Access granted

Clear multithreading

Algorithm Efficiency

Top of the Line

Coded victory

Bugs Fixed: EDZ Lost Legendary Sectors

Bug Fixes: Lost Legendary Slices of the Moon

Bug Fixes: Io Legendary Sectors Lost

Multithreaded spelunker

Object oriented

Grandmaster: Insight Terminus

Grandmaster: Clash of the Exodus

Grandmaster: the weapons dealer

Grandmaster: Guardian of Nowhere

Grandmaster: parenting

Grandmaster: tree of probabilities

Confidence is high

Safe Harbor

Lighthouse keeper

This is the way

All other wins of season 10