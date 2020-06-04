Destiny 2 Year 4 Season 2 Will Be Announced and Explained On June 9

Bungie has sparked the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion with an official reveal slated for June 9, 2020, the same day the last season of the year begins.

Bungie has caused the upcoming expansion of Destiny 2 – and the future of the game – will be released next week on June 9, 2020. Destiny 2, which originally launched in 2017, has received four expansions so far, including two major expansions in Abandoned and Shadowkeep, which were launched in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Destiny 2 It has seen many changes since developer Bungie parted ways with Activision in early 2019. Since then, the game moved to Steam and implemented cross-bailouts, allowing players to transfer their characters across platforms. The free game New light version, which includes the base game, the Osiris Curse and Warmind expansions, and more, were launched at no initial cost. Bungie also did last year Shadowkeep Expansion – A standalone experience that did not require any of the previous expansions to play, a feature that will also be implemented in all future expansions of the game.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Destiny 2 Gets Ominous New Tower Music Hinting At A Possible Update

Bungie teased the next Destiny 2 expansion in your Twitter It features a short video teaser and a link to a home page that announces the release date of June 9. The teaser clip shows The Drifter, one of the game's most mysterious characters, emerging from a docking bay on a small ship bound for Europe. While the video doesn't reveal much about what to expect in the upcoming expansion, it does at least tell fans that The Drifter seems to play a major role in the expansion's history.

The story of Destiny 2 current expansion, Shadowkeep, has not yet fully concluded as the final 2020 season is supposed to start this month and is expected to last until the launch of the next expansion. So, he's still not sure where Bungie plans to take the game narratively before the release of the next expansion, which will launch sometime later this year. The timing of the reveal coinciding with the end of the current season and the release of the next one may also indicate a different connection between the latest and upcoming expansions.

The next expansion for Destiny 2 will be the second to be self-edited by Bungie since his split from Activision in early 2019, the first being last year Shadowkeep. While it wasn't as big as Abandoned, Shadowkeep It was the start of a new era for the game, and since then the developer has made positive strides to improve the game with features like cross-save. Hopefully, Bungie has taken his time since the split with Activision and the release of Shadowkeep to expand the new direction of the game even further with the next expansion.

Next: Destiny 2's unofficial roadmap keeps track of Bungie's many promises

Source: Destiny 2

Why is Batwoman replacing Kate Kane instead of switching to Ruby Rose?