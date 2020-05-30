Destiny 2's future will be revealed in June, says Bungie

Bungie is joking around with some 'exciting news' about Destiny 2's future next month in its latest weekly update, as VGC found out.

In the studio's most recent publication of This Week at Bungie, Community Manager David Dague hinted that this is usually the time of year for such ads in the long-running live service game, saying & # 39; If you're familiar with the rituals and cycles that mark a year in the life of a Guardian, you should be curious about when we will start a conversation about what follows. We can't set a date yet, but we will very soon. It is a promise. We know you are hungry for that news and are eager to deliver it.

Of course, information of this type would generally be removed at conferences like E3, but with the current global situation of COVID-19 preventing that from happening and forcing Bungie to close its offices in Seattle for the time being, that will not be the case moment. this year. Dague says "We have exciting news to share with you about our plans, but it won't happen at some fancy convention under hot lights." Instead, we will use the Internet.

Later in the post, Production Director Justin Truman narrows the window for more news, saying, 'We look forward to continuing this conversation and continuing to evolve Destiny together. And in 12 days, we can't wait to show you more of what we've been working on. "

There aren't too many clues as to what that news will be, specifically, but they recommend that players follow the studio's social media accounts for updates, saying: & # 39; Keep your eyes trained on @Bungie for updates We will transmit our announcements in the usual places. You will learn about the upcoming Destiny 2 Season as we talk about the next chapter in this story that has been unfolding throughout the year. "

Destiny 2 It is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Google Stadia.