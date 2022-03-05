If you’re looking for a hilarious late-night show that will keep you laughing until your stomach hurts, Desus & Mero is the answer. This show is a must-watch for anyone who loves dark humour and witty banter. Desus and Mero are two of the funniest comedians out there, and they always deliver when it comes to laughs. Season 4 is currently airing on Showtime, so be sure to check it out!

Desus & Mero Season 4 announced its release date

Showtime announced that season four of Desus & Mero is set to premiere on March 10.

What is Desus & Mero about?

Desus and Mero will once again sit down at the Bodega with a slate of guests — or just the two of them at times — in order to have a laid-back discussion about the day’s hot topics, as well as discussing a variety of themes, including pop culture, sports, music, politics, and more.

What will follow in season 4 of Desus and Mero?

Desus and Mero are breaking away from their weekly show format for the new season, which will now be broadcast twice a week instead of every day. Now, back at the studio, the late-night show will be reduced to airing once a week in order for it to be produced properly and with no rush.

Longtime acquaintances Desus Nice and The Kid Mero reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they released their potent characters and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted pair brings a different voice to late-night, giving smart and comic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps viewers buzzing. Their life advice book, God-Level Knowledge Darts Life Lessons from the Bronx, was released by Random House in 2020 and grew a New York Times Best Seller

Who will guest appear in Desus & Mero season 4?

Season 4 will begin with a big celebrity guest.: Denzel Washington is the first to be invited to the Bodega on the season premiere and will probably talk about his record-breaking tenth Academy Award Nomination, this time for Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth. Future guests for Season 4 also include Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland, Pusha T, and Damson Idris.

Why you should watch Desus & Mero’s show?

Desus & Mero is the only late-night talk show that actually feels like two friends talking. The energy and rapport between Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are electric, and it’s the reason why their Showtime series has become must-see TV.

No other late-night hosts areas in touch with pop culture or as funny as Desus & Mero. They’re not afraid to speak their mind on any topic, which makes for some truly hilarious moments. If you’re looking for a laugh, you need to tune into Desus & Mero. You won’t be disappointed.

Tonight on the season premiere of #DESUSandMERO, we get late-night life lessons from OG Dave @Letterman. 11/10c, only on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/VlxRi0XxXI — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) February 4, 2020

Critic reviews Desus & Mero show

“Desus & Mero might be the funniest show on television.” – The A.V. Club

“Desus & Mero is required viewing.” – Vanity Fair

” Desus & Mero are two of the most incisive, sharpest observers of pop culture today.” – Vulture

“The duo have a keen ability to make even the most absurd topics relatable and hilarious.” – Paste Magazine

“Desus & Mero might just be the most woke late-night show on television.” – The Daily Beast. As you can see, critics love Desus & Mero. And it’s not hard to see why. If you’re looking for a laugh, tune into their show. You won’t be disappointed.

