Details on Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony | Newsdio

That sounds important. At some point, each fighter has to hang up his boots forever. It may not seem like something that happens to everyone, but as the saying goes, Father Time is undefeated. No matter how good a fighter is, at some point they will leave. That seems to be the case with a certain WWE top name, but it might not be happening as advertised.

There may never be a more popular or successful masked fighter than Rey Mysterio. It has been around for over twenty-five years and is a WWE World Champion. His style revolutionized wrestling and has inspired countless wrestlers in the next generation. Mysterio will also have to retire one day and WWE will announce it for next week. However, wait a second.

WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will be hosting the Mysterio retirement ceremony. This occurs after Rollins attacked Mysterio two weeks ago on Monday Night Raw, which led to his retirement. Mysterio has not been seen since the attack, although Rollins wore Mysterio's mask and thanked Mysterio for bringing about Rollins' career revival. There is no information on what Mysterio will announce next week.

Bring something to mind. Look at what happened to Mysterio and a retirement that sounds similar:

Opinion: That explains a lot and I can't say that I'm surprised. Mysterio's retirement is the kind of thing you see happening at WrestleMania, not a raw Monday night in June. However, in fairness, I don't know how much WWE was trying to make you believe in retirement if they announce that Rollins will host the segment later that same night. This will most likely set up a Backlash game and that should work fine.

