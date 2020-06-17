Detroit journalist warns of consequences of police recall: "We can't find people to do the job"

Michigan Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Charlie LeDuff said Tuesday "The Story" that Detroit should serve as a warning of what happens when a city chooses to "strip the police."

"When we talked about underfinancing the police, what we did in Detroit because, remember, our famous bankruptcy [in 2013] that was balanced on the backs of police officers, firefighters and paramedics, and secretaries," LeDuff told the host. . Martha MacCallum. "We reduced their wages and inflation further reduced their wages.

"It is not worth having the job," added LeDuff. "We cannot find people to do the job. And I tell you that absolutely black lives matter, but the lives of children are the most important thing for all of us. And if we cannot keep them safe, we are not a society."

Last week, LeDuff wrote on the Deadline Detroit website that the number of officers patrolling the streets of Motor City has decreased by 20 percent since 2014 and half of those who remain on the job for less than five years.

So far this year, LeDuff wrote: "



