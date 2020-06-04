Detroit man fraudulently applied for PPP help, used it to buy Cadillacs, Dodge Charger and Hummer: DOJ

In a course Motor city stealing money, a local man is accused of stealing funds from the Federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP), which is intended to help keep small businesses afloat amid the coronavirus closings – to buy two Cadillacs, a Dodge Charger and a Hummer, according to federal prosecutors.

"The Paycheck Protection Program is designed as a lifeline for companies struggling to survive this current crisis," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono. "Instead of using these loans to save a legitimate business, the defendant allegedly bought expensive personal items for himself and his family."

the Justice Department (DOJ) said Wednesday that Darrell Baker, 51, of Detroit, Mich, allegedly applied for and received a $ 590,000 PPP loan for a defunct solar energy business. The loans are designed to help small businesses maintain payroll as the effects of coronavirus closings stress the economy.

"Baker is accused of lying for money that would allegedly help small businesses struggling with their payrolls and expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic," US Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement. statement. "Swindling banks to get loans is never acceptable, and doing so during our current national emergency is outrageous."

Investigators said they found that the business, Motorcity Solar Energy Inc., saw the state dissolve its corporate status in July 2019. The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic in March this year.

But PPP paperwork showed that Baker had claimed that Motorcity employed 68 people and had a $ 2.8 million payroll for all of last year, according to the Justice Department. He didn't have an account with the state's unemployment program, which authorities say is a prerequisite for any employer in the state, and the addresses listed as business locations turned out to be empty suites or single-family homes.

Two days after receiving the loan, Baker allegedly bought four cashiers checks and withdrew another $ 60,000 in cash, according to the criminal complaint.

He is accused of buying two Cadillac Escalades, a Dodge Charger, and a Hummer. He allegedly gave his sister and brother-in-law a vehicle and kept the other two for himself, investigators said.

"The FBI is committed to investigating anyone seeking to take advantage of a global pandemic to cover their own pockets at the expense of American taxpayers," said D’Antuono.