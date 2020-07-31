Detroit officer shoots, kills a man with a sword who threw a dagger in his face

A Detroit man was shot and killed Thursday, after wielding a sword in the middle of the street and then throwing a dagger at a police officer.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. Thursdays at Grand River and Meyers Rd in northwest Detroit.

"The suspect was standing in the middle of the street armed with a sword," Craig said Thursday night, The Detroit News reported. "When the officers got there, they told him to drop it. At some point, the suspect draws a second sword; I think he had three, plus a dagger.

"He throws the dagger and hits an officer under his eye," Craig reportedly said. "The officer deploys his Taser, but the suspect appears to be wearing tactical gear, and the Taser has no effect.

"The officer's partner fired a round and hit the suspect," added Craig.

The suspect continued to chase officers and jumped over to the driver's side of one of the patrol cars.

"A good Samaritan seeing what was happening … took his personal vehicle and used it to block the suspect," Craig told reporters.

The chief said it was unclear exactly what happened next, but the suspect was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

The officer who had been struck by the dagger is being treated at a local hospital for a laceration under his right eye.

The case is still under investigation. Today's shooting marked the third police-related death this month in Detroit, and the fourth police department shooting.

In an incident last week, an officer approached a trapped man selling drugs with a partially concealed weapon, leading to a chase on foot. The suspect then pointed his gun at the officer. The suspect was shot and wounded by the officer, according to The Detroit News.

Another police-related shooting occurred on July 19 after a high-speed chase that resulted in the car colliding with a tree. The suspects inside the vehicle ran out, and an individual pulled out a pistol. Police shot and killed the suspect.

A video released on July 10 of 20-year-old Hakim Littleton reportedly showed the man shooting at a police officer who was within a few meters of his head. Police returned fire and shot and killed him, Craig said.