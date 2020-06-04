Detroit Police Chief Says "Coordinated Outside Professional Stirrers" Are Not Welcome In His City

Following the riots that erupted during the protests finished George Floyd & # 39; s Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Thursday that "external coordinated professional agitators do not represent Detroit."

"In fact, they're not welcome in Detroit," said Craig. "Fox and friends. "

“The mayor and I are on the same page, we talk often, he trusts my professional judgment and we execute. This is very important. I have had the opportunity to work in other cities and that has not always been the case. Not so in Detroit, ”said Craig.

Some 1,500 people marched peacefully on Friday in Detroit as part of protests nationwide.

Craig said that one person was killed and more than 40 people were arrested. He said that at least three-quarters of the protesters were from out of town.

A DPD spokesman said a gray Dodge Durango pulled up and shot into the crowd, hitting a 19-year-old man. The shooting did not involve the police.

Tear gas was released Sunday night after protesters refused to obey a new curfew in Detroit, FOX2 reported.

Craig said the dismantling of the police is not going to help anyone. Craig suggested "build the bridge to the community" instead.

"We will not always agree. Many of our local activists who both say it, we do not agree," said the police chief. "Vanishing the police is certainly not the answer. It is almost as if we do not need the police We absolutely need the police and most Detroiters know that. "