Detroit police officer accused of shooting 3 rubber bullets at reporters during a protest





Cpl. Daniel Debono was dressed in riot gear and armed with a gun that fired rubber pellets along with his department-issued firearm during the night hours of May 31 as protesters took to the streets of downtown Detroit for the George Floyd's death, prosecutor Kym Worthy said. in a press release

After most protesters cleared the area, MLive photojournalist Nicole Hester and freelance photographers Seth Herald and Matthew Hatcher met Debono with two other officers. The three photographers, all with press credentials, identified themselves as members of the press and, with their hands up, asked to cross the street, according to the statement.

When the three began crossing the street, Debono allegedly fired their weapon at them, hitting all three with rubber pellets, according to the statement.

All three photographers were injured by the granules. Hester suffered most of the injuries, to her face, neck, arms and legs, according to the statement. Herald's wrist was wounded, and Hatcher was bruised in the face and ribs.