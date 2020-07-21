Detroit police officer accused of shooting 3 rubber bullets at reporters during a protest

After most protesters cleared the area, MLive photojournalist Nicole Hester and freelance photographers Seth Herald and Matthew Hatcher met Debono with two other officers. The three photographers, all with press credentials, identified themselves as members of the press and, with their hands up, asked to cross the street, according to the statement.
When the three began crossing the street, Debono allegedly fired their weapon at them, hitting all three with rubber pellets, according to the statement.
All three photographers were injured by the granules. Hester suffered most of the injuries, to her face, neck, arms and legs, according to the statement. Herald's wrist was wounded, and Hatcher was bruised in the face and ribs.
Worthy said the three photographers were leaving the protest area and that there was hardly anyone else on the street when they were hit by the rubber balls.
"The shooting was not provoked. At no time did the three plaintiffs do anything to get the defendant to shoot them," Worthy's statement said. "They were not a threat to anyone. There are simply no explainable reasons why this officer's alleged actions were taken."
CNN has reached out to Debono and the Detroit Police Officers Association for comment.
A date and time for Debono's charges reading has not yet been confirmed, Worthy's statement said.
Detroit Police Chief James Craig responded to the charges Monday, saying that "our officers have responded very appropriately, so this should not reflect, as an agency, that this incident defines how we handle our protests." Debon has not been suspended, according to Craig.
Craig said that as soon as he became aware of the incident, he had a conversation with the photojournalist news employer and opened an investigation.
Each of Debono's criminal assault charges carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison, according to the statement.
Police officers in other cities face charges in incidents related to the use of force during protests.