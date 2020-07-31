Detroit sword attack: man is shot after injuring officer

The man then died.
The incident began Thursday night when officers noticed the man was waving a 32-inch sword while on their way to an unrelated service call, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.
As soon as officers got out of their marked police vehicle, the suspect ran in his direction, waving his sword, he said.
Officers repeatedly asked him to drop the gun, but he refused and continued to advance toward them, Craig said. At one point, one of the officers deployed his Taser, but it had no effect because the suspect had a protective covering over his torso, similar to that worn by hockey players, according to the police chief.
At one point, the suspect pulled an eight-inch dagger from the back of his pants and threw it in the direction of the officers, hitting one directly under the right eye. He suffered a laceration and was transferred to a local hospital, the police chief said.
Officers asked the man to drop his weapons and an officer deployed a round of his weapon and hit the suspect, who continued to chase officers, authorities said.
The suspect entered the driver's side of the police vehicle and a man who thought the suspect was trying to access weapons pinned him inside the car using his own vehicle.
"It was a very risky situation. He saw that our officers were in danger. He wanted to help," Craig said of the man.
It's unclear what happened after that, Craig said. The suspect succumbed to his injuries and the incident is under investigation.