Detroit sword attack: man is shot after injuring officer

The man then died.

The incident began Thursday night when officers noticed the man was waving a 32-inch sword while on their way to an unrelated service call, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.

As soon as officers got out of their marked police vehicle, the suspect ran in his direction, waving his sword, he said.

Officers repeatedly asked him to drop the gun, but he refused and continued to advance toward them, Craig said. At one point, one of the officers deployed his Taser, but it had no effect because the suspect had a protective covering over his torso, similar to that worn by hockey players, according to the police chief.