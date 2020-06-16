Detroit's recent move to evict police had serious consequences, according to a reporter: & # 39; Children are dying & # 39;

For the past week, following the murder of George Floyd in George Floyd police custody in Minneapolis, communities across the country have faced calls from critics to disband police agencies or redirect funds from police operations to community development programs.

Detroit, according to a report, has seen an increase in crime this decade due to the removal of funds from the city police department.

The city cut its police force and funds during a landmark bankruptcy in 2014. Funding for the police department has fallen 20 percent in the past six years. The starting salary is $ 40,000 a year. Police officers' wages were reduced by 10 percent and never recovered, representing inflation. Health benefits for retired police officers were suspended and pension payments were deferred.

The department did not immediately respond to Fox News' email and phone requests for comment.

Detroit police officers look at protesters in Detroit, Michigan, on May 29, 2020, about the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck during several minutes. – Violent protests erupted in the United States in late May 29, over the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody, with murder charges brought against the arrested Minneapolis officer who was unable to quell the boiling anger. (Photo by SETH HERALD / AFP) (Photo by SETH HERALD / AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters say the "disburse the police" movement is not about eliminating police departments or stripping agencies of their money. They say it is time for the country to address the systemic problems of the police in the United States and spend more on what the US communities do. USA They need, like housing and education.

State and local governments spent $ 115 billion on police surveillance in 2017, according to data compiled by the Urban Institute.

But in Detroit, gutting police department budgets has helped a downward spiral.

"We don't have enough police," said Rochelle Jones, a working mother of two children. "People are fooling around here, and now you know that the police are not going to come this summer with everything that is happening." So what are children supposed to do?

Detroit police officers direct protesters to arrest stone throwers at police after they dispersed the crowd, as protesters march through the streets of Detroit, Michigan for a second night on May 30, 2020, protesting the murder of George Floyd, who was killed by a white officer who held his knee to his neck for several minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis on Monday. – Curfews were imposed in major US cities. USA As clashes over police brutality erupted across the United States with protesters who ignored President Donald Trump's warnings that his government would stop violent "cold" protests. (Photo by SETH HERALD / AFP) (Photo by SETH HERALD / AFP via Getty Images)

During 80 days of the coronavirus closure, 18 children were shot in Detroit.

In the city, there have been 100 homicides so far this year, an increase of 25 percent from last year, and there have been 271 non-fatal shootings, an increase of 30 percent.

Crime is a way of life that most residents simply handle as normal.

India Williams was shot just over five years ago. "All I want from the man who shot me is an apology," said India, who is now 12 years old.

