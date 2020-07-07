Deutsche Bank fined $ 150 million for ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Authorities said Deutsche Bank's "significant failure to comply" allowed Epstein to carry out hundreds of transactions totaling millions of dollars that should have caused additional scrutiny.
The New York State Department of Financial Services said Deutsche Bank did not detect "many subsequent suspicious transactions" made by Epstein.
Those suspicious transactions included payments to people who had allegedly been Epstein's accomplices in sexually abusing young women, as well as payments to Russian models, school fees for various women, and hotel expenses to numerous women with Eastern European last names, regulators said .
Regulators said Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest bank, did not adequately monitor account activity conducted on behalf of the registered sex offender "despite extensive publicly available information" linked to his previous criminal misconduct.
"Despite knowing Epstein's terrible criminal record, the bank inexcusably failed to detect or avoid millions of dollars in suspicious transactions," Linda Lacewell, superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services, said in a statement.
In a statement, Deutsche Bank acknowledged its "error in incorporating Epstein in 2013 and the weaknesses in our processes, and has learned from our mistakes and shortcomings."
The bank said it immediately contacted law enforcement to offer assistance after Epstein's arrest. He has also invested nearly $ 1 billion in training, controls and operational processes and has hired more than 1,500 people for his financial crime team.
"Our reputation is our most valuable asset and we deeply regret our association with Epstein," said the bank.