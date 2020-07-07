Deutsche Bank fined $ 150 million for ties to Jeffrey Epstein







Authorities said Deutsche Bank's "significant failure to comply" allowed Epstein to carry out hundreds of transactions totaling millions of dollars that should have caused additional scrutiny.

Sanctions, which are also related to German bank ( DB ) Ties with scandalous financial institutions like Danske Bank Estonia and FBME Bank are the first compliance actions by regulators against a bank to deal with Epstein.

The New York State Department of Financial Services said Deutsche Bank did not detect "many subsequent suspicious transactions" made by Epstein.

Those suspicious transactions included payments to people who had allegedly been Epstein's accomplices in sexually abusing young women, as well as payments to Russian models, school fees for various women, and hotel expenses to numerous women with Eastern European last names, regulators said .