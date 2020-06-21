Devils' Nico Hischier to spend NHL offseason in Swiss Army

With the New Jersey Devils missing the return of 24 NHL teams from the hiatus caused by the new coronavirus, center Nico Hischier is taking advantage of his extended offseason.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft is fulfilling its military obligation to Switzerland, which has a mandatory 18-week service for men followed by three-week terms for the next six to seven years.

Hischier had thought about sticking with it during the season, but with the Devils' uncertainty about when they would return from the break, it turned out to be the perfect option.

"One reason I did it was because I needed to stay in shape," Hischier said Saturday in a Zoom call. "I didn't know where to go because the gyms weren't open and I couldn't exercise at home." He just didn't have the tools for a good workout there. It worked for a couple of weeks, but I felt like I had to go somewhere to get ready when we had to play again. Then the army came and they had a great solution because where I am working now, that is a great building. They have everything you need. "

Hischier, 21, is on a special program for athletes, although the first four weeks of school were conducted remotely due to the virus. Now he attends classes to learn emergency medical techniques, among other things, in the morning and works with other athletes in the afternoon, including some hockey players from the Swiss national team.

He is not learning to march or drive a tank, and he is not heading to the shooting range to fire an automatic weapon. Soldiers in the Swiss professional army do that.

Hischier gets a uniform and there are rules to follow. He works five days, goes home, and returns the following week. He doesn't have a rank, yet.

"We haven't done much of the military yet," Hichier said, although he expects it to increase by the end of mid-August.

Hischier comes from what he considers a disappointing season. Like most Devils, he played well after a poor start that led to the firing of coach John Hynes and general manager Ray Shero. He finished with 14 goals and 22 assists in 58 games. New Jersey posted a record of 28-29-12, finishing 12-5-4 in the last 21 contests under interim coach Alain Nasreddine.

"Obviously, it wasn't a year that we expected," Hischier said. “Obviously a lot of things happened with all those changes. It was not easy. I think the most important thing for us was that we had a bad start. It's always frustrating and not easy when you're down in the rankings and you have to catch up. "

Hischier felt he took a few steps forward in his third season, but the team's lack of success took that away from him.

With defenseman Andy Greene's end-of-season trade, Hischier is open to the idea of ​​replacing him as the Devils' captain next season. He was a substitute captain this season.

"At the end of the day, I am still a young player," Hischier said. "I still have a long way to go, many things I don't know yet. I need to learn."

It is like learning to be in the military in some way.