Devin Booker emerges as a possible business candidate

You ask, we answer. The Post is answering readers' questions about New York's biggest professional sports teams, and having our rhythm writers answer them in a series of regularly published mailbags. In today's installment: the Knicks.

I'm surprised that no one mentions Bradley Beal as a possible "discontented star" in the future that the Knicks could trade. I feel like it might be perfect for the Knicks and it's really worth giving up future 1sts and some players. – Kevin M.

How about chasing (Damian) Lillard? – John K Marescot

My first exclusive Christmas story about the Knicks' "unhappy star" design mentioned Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard, along with the cities of Karl-Anthony.

Despite a recent contract extension, Beal is considering not joining the Wizards for the Orlando restart, which could be a bad sign, though he cited concerns about possible injuries.

Lillard said during the pandemic: “I thought I was going (to the Knicks) a few years ago. I was listening to commercial rumors. The garden is my favorite place to play. "

If scoring point guard Lillard requests a trade, the Knicks or Lakers are believed to be his options.

However, since Leon Rose was hired as president, the player to watch the most is the Suns' combined guard, Devin Booker, according to league sources. If Rose hires Tom Thibodeau, Towns, a former Rose client, no longer makes sense because of his history.

Booker and Towns were Rose's clients who played in Kentucky, which means Knicks adviser William Wesley is close to each other. Rose has done well with Kentucky marks for Wesley.

Booker, 23, made his first All-Star Game in February. Recent rumors indicate that Booker could tire of the perennial losses in Phoenix, which is run by a wasteful owner in Robert Sarver.

"I think it will make it amazing," Booker said of Rose. “One of the most genuine guys I know. One of the most honest guys I know. So I am happy for him in his new role. I think the Knicks are in very good hands. "

Last week, Rose said he is prepared to bolster the offensively challenged Knicks through "the draft, trade and free agency."

The Knicks' last three draft picks, (Frank) Ntilikina, (Kevin) Knox and (RJ) Barrett, can't shoot. Since the game has basically turned into a 3-point shooting contest, are you finally going to write a shooter? – Jim P.

The Knicks have three picks in the top 38. Have at least one of those picks to be a skilled outside shooter. Ironically, his top priority as a point guard, LaMelo Ball, is a poor 3-point shooter right now, but he does many other things to ignite an offense. The hope is that Ball, like his brother Lonzo, will become a decent perimeter shooter with diligent work. The Knicks' priority this offseason is to add deep threats after shooting a mediocre 33 percent from 3-point ground last season.

How is (Tyrese) Haliburton considered the No. 2 base when many draft drills consider him a minor player? Kira Lewis is much better. – Alwyn Lerone Foy

Rose said it was better last week that after a couple of highlights, there is "a lot of equality" in the draft with mixed opinions from scouts about more players than usual.

Rose was probably referring to the point guard slot where beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some explorers love Haliburton's basketball IQ, outdoor shooting, play, and defense. But he is not the type of player who can run to the hole. That is not their strength. Kira Lewis of Alabama, also a sophomore, is a sleeper with tremendous speed and a great finalist who can find her way to the late lottery. In fact, Haliburton and Lewis have different strengths.

What can fans of the new regime expect? – Leroy

Rose will speak about "relationships" throughout the day, citing that as the key to recruiting free agents and trading for players who want to be here. The best part about Rose is that he realizes this is a new job after being a career agent and he listens to the basketball people around him.