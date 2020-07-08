DeVos, Department of Education faces lawsuit from 5 states over coronavirus relief plan for schools

California, Michigan and three other states, plus the District of Columbia, are suing Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her department, opposing what they say is a plan to remove coronavirus relief funds from public schools K -12 and divert money to private schools. .

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the lawsuit Tuesday. The other three states that join the lawsuit are Maine, New Mexico and Wisconsin.

"Today's announcement is about stopping the latest effort by the Trump administration to rob working families to give to the highly privileged," Becerra said, according to The Associated Press.

"Unfortunately, this most recent action by Secretary DeVos is really just another example in a long history of an administration that uses each and every opportunity available to tip the balance in favor of private schools at the expense of our public schools," Nessel said at a separate press conference, MLive.com reported.

"Rather than ignore the intent of Congress and divert funds from public schools, Secretary DeVos should comply with the law," said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Becerra claimed that the Department of Education was illegally interpreting the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which established guidelines to distribute $ 13.2 billion in aid to schools across the country using Title I funds earmarked for students from low-income families.

The department's interpretation will allow school districts to raise funds based on their total student population, leading to tens of millions of dollars to be diverted from public schools in poorer districts to private institutions with enrollment similar to that of private universities charge, says the lawsuit. .

Education Department press secretary Angela Morabito said that while the department does not comment on pending litigation, "the secretary has said many times, this pandemic affected all students, and the CARES Act requires that funds be used to help all students. "

In a call Monday with Vice President Mike Pence and the nation's governors, DeVos said the governors have not tapped into the funds and only $ 195 million has been used so far.

Under the DeVos rule, school districts are mandated to reserve a portion of their aid for private schools using a formula based on the total number of private school students in the district.

The policy has been contested by public school officials who say funds should be shared based on the number of low-income students in local private schools rather than their total enrollment. This is how funds are shared with private schools under other federal rules that Congress referenced in legislation creating relief aid.

But DeVos has said that the funds are separate from other federal aid and that they were meant to support all students.

Becerra said the rule "creates a bogus choice where school districts must include private schools based on their total population or be forced to jump through unnecessary hoops to do what Congress intended and make sure that funds reach the schools that hurt the most. " "

He said he could jeopardize some of the $ 1.6 billion allocated to California public schools.

In Michigan, officials said the rule could cost public schools at least $ 16 million, including $ 2.6 million each in Detroit, the state's largest district, and Grand Rapids, where DeVos has roots.

Michigan State Schools Superintendent Michael Rice said non-public schools are entitled to $ 5.1 million under the aid law, but would get $ 21.6 million under one of the two options outlined in the DeVos policy.

"The US Secretary of Education drafted a guide and its rule that favored non-public schools at the expense of public schools in a way that Congress neither intended nor promulgated," he said.

In Wisconsin, Kaul said the DeVos rule would divert nearly $ 4.2 million "from taxpayer-funded public schools in our poorest school districts to private institutions, in violation of requirements set by Congress, the Administrative Procedure Act and the Constitution of the United States ".

