DeVos promises that schools will open in the fall: & # 39; Children should go back to school & # 39;

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Sunday that she intends to have American schools open for face-to-face classes this fall, and insisted that this can be done safely despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

"Children have to go back to school," DeVos told "Fox News Sunday," stressing that "children cannot afford not to continue learning."

DeVos said that "it is not a question of whether" this happens, but "a question of how".

The secretary noted that there may be exceptions in areas that are coronavirus hot spots.

"Of course, that has to be treated differently," he said.

