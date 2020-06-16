Dexamethasone and Covid: Trial Suggests Steroid Reduces Risk of Death in Patients With Severe Coronavirus

The two lead investigators of the Recovery Trial, a large UK trial investigating possible treatments for Covid-19, announced to reporters at a virtual press conference on Tuesday that a low-dose dexamethasone regimen was found for 10 days reduces the risk of death by one third among hospitalized patients requiring ventilation in the trial.

"This is a completely convincing result. If you look at patients who did not need ventilators but who were receiving oxygen, there was also a significant reduction in risk of about a fifth," said Landray. "However, we did not see any benefit in those patients who were in the hospital, had Covid, but whose lungs worked well enough, they did not take oxygen or respirators."

Landray added that "there are pending questions" and that people who treat Covid-19 at home should not take dexamethasone as a result of these results.

"We have not studied patients in the community," said Landray. "We did not show any effect in patients who are not on oxygen and we did not study patients who are not in hospital."

The trial trial dexamethasone arm closed last week and researchers are now compiling their data. It included approximately 2,100 inpatient Covid-19 patients who were randomized to receive dexamethasone, and around 4,300 inpatient Covid-19 patients who were randomized to receive standard of care in their hospitals.

& # 39; Our focus was on mortality & # 39;

In the trial, dexamethasone was given in a dose of 6 mg once a day for up to 10 days, administered as an injection or orally. The researchers did not report serious adverse events among patients taking dexamethasone, but the results are preliminary.

"At this stage, we found no clear adverse effects from doing this. Let's acknowledge that there are a kind of two messages here. In people who needed oxygen or ventilation, it clearly works, and the benefits are greater for those who use ventilators. People in the hospital with Covid they don't require oxygen, so their lungs work moderately well, so there's really no benefit, "Landray said Tuesday.

"In the trial, our focus was on mortality, which obviously a drug can affect in any direction, but the overall results in patients with oxygen and ventilation were a clear benefit," Landray said, adding that the deaths in the study they were examined over a period of 28 days. "We have observed, for example, whether there were deaths from other forms of infection, which are sometimes considered a risk. And the answer is no, there was no excess of any other particular cause of death."

Dexamethasone is generally used to treat certain forms of arthritis, severe allergies, and asthma, among other conditions, including certain types of cancer. Side effects may include an upset stomach, headache, dizziness, insomnia, and depression. GoodRx estimates the drug can cost as little as around $ 8.

In the United States, dexamethasone has already been used to treat some patients with Covid-19 during the pandemic.

When informed of the preliminary results of the Recovery Study, Dr. Mangala Narasimhan, regional director of critical care for Northwell Health, owner of 23 hospitals in New York, told CNN: "We have used it for Covid from the beginning." .

& # 39; It is a medicine readily available, cheap and well understood & # 39;

Dexamethasone has been a controversial drug when it comes to treating respiratory viral infections, said Peter Horby, chief investigator of the Recovery Trial and professor at the University of Oxford on Tuesday.

"This was included in the Recovery Test because it is a readily available, inexpensive, and well-understood drug, and because there have been reports in the past of benefits in viral respiratory infections, but it has been an area of ​​great controversy," Horby said.

"Even at the time of SARS1 in 2003, steroids were used, but at very different doses. Some of the studies showed steroid damage in SARS, some said there are potential benefits. A meta-analysis in 29 different studies on SARS was inconclusive "There were also inconclusive results on the MERS coronavirus and influenza," Horby said. "So there has really been a lot of ongoing debate over whether steroids should be used in patients with viral respiratory diseases."

The researchers said Tuesday that they believe this should now become a UK standard of care for Covid-19 patients who require oxygen or ventilation, but in the meantime, the Recovery Trial continues to investigate other treatment approaches.

& # 39; This is an innovative development & # 39;

"This is tremendous news today from the recovery study showing that dexamethasone is the first drug to reduce COVID-19 mortality. It is particularly exciting as it is a cheap and widely available drug," Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser from the UK government, said in a press release from the Trial Trial team on Tuesday.

"This is an innovative advance in our fight against the disease, and the speed at which researchers have progressed to find an effective treatment is truly remarkable," Vallance said. "It shows the importance of conducting high-quality clinical trials and basing decisions on the results of those trials."

Nick Cammack, the head of the Covid-19 Therapeutics Accelerator at the Wellcome Trust in the United Kingdom, said in a written statement on Tuesday that the dexamethasone findings are a "breakthrough."

"This is a breakthrough: dexamethasone is the first and only drug that has made a significant difference in the mortality of patients with COVID-19. It would be remarkable to potentially prevent 1 death in every 8 ventilated patients," Cammack said in the statement. .

"Finding effective treatments like this will transform the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on lives and economies around the world. While this study suggests that dexamethasone only benefits severe cases, countless lives will be saved globally," Cammack said in part. "Dexamethasone must now be deployed and accessible by thousands of critically ill patients worldwide. It is very affordable, easy to manufacture, can be rapidly expanded, and only needs a small dose."

Now researchers and doctors around the world are asking the Trial Trial team to publish their data on dexamethasone as a possible treatment for severe Covid-19.

"The important results of the Oxford group, based on a scientific trial in more than 6,000 NHS patients, show that dexamethasone, a common, widely used and inexpensive drug, can save lives in seriously ill patients with COVID-19," Robin Ferner, an honorary professor of clinical pharmacology at the University of Birmingham and an honorary consulting physician at City Hospital Birmingham in England, said in a statement released Tuesday by the UK-based Science Media Center.

"It is not a treatment for mild illness," he said. "We hope that the data on which these results are based will be published as soon as possible so that clinicians can confidently implement the treatment."