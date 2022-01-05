Dexter, the serial killer with a conscience, has always been an interesting character on television. Dexter: New Blood is a 10-episode series that delves deeper into Dexter’s past and how he became what he is today. Dexter Morgan kills people because it makes him feel alive. Dexter knows his time as a vigilante will come to an end one day, but until then he must be careful not to get caught by police or other vigilantes who want justice for those killed by Dexter. The series is based on Dexter novels by Jeff Lindsay. To know more about the crime mystery thriller series, read on.

What story does Dexter: New Blood follow?

The official synopsis of Dexter: New Blood reads, Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds him living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons.” Dexter returns to the small screen this year with Dexter: New Blood. The show promises a return to its dark, gritty roots and is full of exciting plot lines that will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout each episode. Make sure not to miss all of Dexter when the new episode airs in January 2022.

Who is in the series Dexter: New Blood?

This amazing crime thriller has been developed by Clyde Phillips. It stars Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan or Jim Lindsay. Other cast members include:

Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan

Julia Jones as Police Chief Angela Bishop

Johnny Sequoyah as Audrey Bishop

Alano Miller as Sergeant Logan

Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan

Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell

When is the series coming on screens?

The first episode of the series was released recently on November 7, 2021. Episode nine was released on January 2, 2022, while episode 10 is coming on January 9, 2022.

I don't want this to end 🥺 they made a great revival. Waiting for the finale. Maybe I'm not ready for it @SHO_Dexter#DexterNewBlood pic.twitter.com/GKYPBmRZ4K — Sankha Chakraborty (@iamsankho) January 2, 2022

How many episodes are there?

There are a total of 10 episodes in the series. They are:

Episode 1- “Cold Snap”

Episode 2- “Storm of Fuck”

Episode 3- “Smoke Signals”

Episode 4- “H Is for Hero”

Episode 5- “Runaway”

Episode 6- “Too Many Tuna Sandwiches”

Episode 7- “Skin of Her Teeth”

Episode 8- “Unfair Game”

Episode 9- “The Family Business”

Episode 10- “Sins of the Father”

What is the cast saying about Dexter: New Blood?

Clyde Phillips, the creator says, “It is by far the most violent Dexter that we’ve ever done. It’s really, really brutal.” The cast seems to love it though. Michael C. Hall says “I think what Clyde and our team have done with this last season is really extraordinary in terms of the twists and turns that it takes.” Jennifer Carpenter adds, “It’s Dexter on steroids.” Jack Alcott says, “I think Dexter fans are going to love the season. It’s an amazing story.” The cast has been tight-lipped about what is going to happen, but they have all hinted that it is the most violent Dexter yet. So if you are a fan of Dexter, make sure you tune in for the Season.

What will Dexter: New Blood follow in coming episodes?

As we gear up for the Season Eight premiere of Dexter, questions abound. What will happen to Dexter now that he’s been caught? Will he be able to get away with murder again? And most importantly, what kind of sick and twisted shit is Clyde Phillips going to put us through this season? Well, if the new trailer is any indication, it looks like Dexter: New Blood is going to be one hell of a ride. With more violence and twist than ever before, this season is sure to keep fans on their toes. Hall seems excited about the new direction the show is taking, telling IGN “I think what Clyde and our team have done with the new Dexter is taking the show back to its dark, gritty roots. It’s really exciting stuff.” It remains to be seen whether or not Dexter can maintain its high level of quality with Michael C. Hall on board, but if Phillips and company can live up to their promise, it looks like we’re in for a real treat this season. Dexter: New Blood – don’t miss it! Dexter: New Blood is definitely a show you don’t want to miss! With its shocking violence and intriguing plot lines, you will be glued to your screen from start to finish! Make sure to catch all the episodes when they air.