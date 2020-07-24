DHS Admits It Made False Statements In Defense Of Denying Global Entry To New Yorkers

Admission in a court filing came the same day the department announced it will allow state residents to participate in the program again. DHS blocked New Yorkers from the program by provisions in a state law that protect the information of undocumented immigrants applying for driver's licenses to be shared with federal immigration enforcement agencies.
However, several other states, whose residents can participate in the Trusted Traveler Programs, which expedite service for pre-approved travelers entering the U.S., currently do not provide federal authorities with full access to the driving history of applicants point to the court filing notes.
DHS said Thursday that Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature had amended the law, which took effect last December. But government attorneys also wrote Thursday to "correct various statements" in the department's previous reports and statements in a letter to the federal judge.
DHS has argued that the restrictions imposed by the New York Green Light Act prevented Customs and Border Protection from conducting adequate risk assessments of New York applicants, in particular, restricting access to criminal records in Department records. of Motor Vehicles. CBP manages the Trusted Traveler programs.
The government also claimed that the restrictions were unique to New York law, which went into effect last December and allowed undocumented immigrants to apply for New York driver's licenses while protecting the information of applicants from immigration agencies.
But last week, DHS informed government attorneys that the statements it made in the case were "inaccurate in some cases and gave the wrong impression in others," according to the document.
Several states, Washington DC, and one territory provide access to a driver's license and vehicle registration information, but do not provide access to driving history. Additionally, DMV records are not available to CBP in two territories.
However, the agency has continued to accept requests from these states and territories.
"The defendants deeply regret the above inaccurate or misleading statements and apologize to the Court and the plaintiffs for the need to make these corrections at this late stage of the litigation," the filing said.
It is unclear to what extent inaccurate claims played a role in the department's decision to lift the New York ban. CNN contacted DHS regarding the court filing.
& # 39; Pure politics & # 39;
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said at the time that the measure was "purely political."
"It has nothing to do with affecting government policies or laws," he said.
In the spring, New York amended the law to allow the exchange of DMV record information "as needed for a person seeking acceptance into a trusted traveler program, or to facilitate vehicle imports and / or exports" , according to the legislative text cited by DHS.
"We appreciate sharing the information with CBP for the Trust Travel Program, which allows DHS to move forward and begin to process New York residents again," Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement.
But Wolf added: "Nonetheless, local New York law continues to maintain provisions that undermine the security of the American people and seek to criminalize the exchange of information between law enforcement entities."
DHS said it is working with the Department of Justice to determine next steps.
Cuomo said in a statement Thursday that he had met with Trump last winter on how to address the problem and protect the privacy of New Yorkers.
"Subsequently, the issue was addressed in the state budget approved in April," he said. "I'm glad that this problem has finally been resolved for all New Yorkers."
This story has been updated with additional reports.