DHS Admits It Made False Statements In Defense Of Denying Global Entry To New Yorkers







Admission in a court filing came the same day the department announced it will allow state residents to participate in the program again. DHS blocked New Yorkers from the program by provisions in a state law that protect the information of undocumented immigrants applying for driver's licenses to be shared with federal immigration enforcement agencies.

However, several other states, whose residents can participate in the Trusted Traveler Programs, which expedite service for pre-approved travelers entering the U.S., currently do not provide federal authorities with full access to the driving history of applicants point to the court filing notes.

DHS said Thursday that Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature had amended the law, which took effect last December. But government attorneys also wrote Thursday to "correct various statements" in the department's previous reports and statements in a letter to the federal judge.

"These disclosures undermine a central argument," the government said to block the New Yorkers' program. The New York Times first reported on the "inaccurate" statements admitted by the agency.