DHS Cuccinelli: "Violent Anarchists" Involved in Riots Aim "Destruction"

The goal of "violent anarchists" involved in riots in cities across the country is "destruction," acting Deputy Secretary for Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said Sunday.

Cuccinelli made the statement after another night of unrest and lawlessness in more than half a dozen U.S. cities on Saturday, with the chaos including damage to federal buildings and local police precincts, and a fatal shooting in Austin, Texas.

Similar protests and violent demonstrations have been seen across the country after the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota who died while in police custody. Video of the May 25 meeting with police officers showed a white officer putting his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd died later that day.

In Portland, a large crowd that included the Wall of Moms and the Wall of Veterinarians flocked to another day and night of riots. The largest city in Oregon has seen more than 50 consecutive days of that behavior since Floyd's death.

Early Sunday morning, protesters broke a reinforced fence that surrounded the United States Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse in downtown, OregonLive.com reported.

Tear gas was deployed by federal agents assigned to monitor the building, and Portland police declared the scene as a riot around 1:15 a.m. local time, according to the report.

On the sidewalk near the Portland Justice Center, an American flag caught fire as thousands of people gathered to protest Friday night after a United States judge denied Oregon's request to restrict the actions of the Federal agents when they arrest people during protests, Fox 12 reported.

"Burning the American flag is almost an emblem for these people, that seems to be their goal, only destruction," Cuccinelli said Sunday.

He added: "These are not peaceful protesters, these are violent anarchists. That is what we are dealing with."

He then noted that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, who has voiced opposition to federal agents in his city, is trying to "appease" protesters.

On Wednesday, Wheeler was booed, booed and called a "fascist" by protesters in Portland while trying to attend a "listening session" about the ongoing riots, becoming the last liberal mayor to be rejected by protesters with whom they had dealt. to show solidarity. .

"Many of these left-wing politicians think they can appease these people," said Cuccinelli. "Although they are violent, in some ways they are part of their political base. They are much more destructive than people give them credit, so to speak.

He also explained that "we expanded our presence in Portland because the threat increased the weekend of July 4."

"That intelligence from a larger threat turned out to be correct," he added.

THE DHS CHIEF PROMISES 'WE WILL NOT WITHDRAW' FROM PORTLAND DESPITE CRITICISM, SAYS FOREIGNERS & # 39; FIND ANOTHER LINE OF WORK & # 39;

Cuccinelli also said that federal officials "have to defend the court and federal buildings without local cooperation, which is very rare if there is no local cooperation at the law enforcement level." He noted that it resulted in "violent acts," including "laser attacks" on federal agents and "tire punctures" on their vehicles.

"That's what our officers face," said Cuccinelli.

He added that there has been "two consecutive months of violence every day in Portland, in part because its own mayor … ties the hands of his own police."

On Sunday, Cuccinelli also reacted to a Washington Post opinion piece written by Democrat Barbara Boxer, a former US senator from California, titled: “DHS was a mistake. I'm sorry to vote for it. "

"I never imagined that a president would use unconfirmed puppets like acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf and his deputy, Ken Cuccinelli, to terrorize our own citizens in our own country," he wrote.

"The people who are being terrorized in Portland are the citizens and business owners down there," Cuccinelli said in response. "We have not gone beyond our federal authority and the laws that she has voted for."

He added: "There are people who are afraid to go to work there now and it is understandable."

"This is the preservation of an area of ​​federal responsibility, both in terms of property and life," Cuccinelli continued. "So for Barbara Boxer, to suggest that the Department of Homeland Security is somehow responsible for this is nonsense."

"This happened for more than a month every day before expanding our presence," he added.

Dom Calicchio and Adam Shaw of Fox News contributed to this report.