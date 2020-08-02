DHS official will be removed from his post after gathering information on journalists







Brian Murphy, who served as acting deputy secretary of the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis, was summoned to the office of acting secretary of the Fatherland, Chad Wolf, on Friday night, as speculation grew that he would be removed. of his position, according to another family source.

Murphy is a career official who took the post after Senate confirmed Under Secretary David Glawe left DHS earlier this year. It is unclear what Murphy's next role will be. The Washington Post was the first to report Saturday that Murphy had been removed from his job.

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that DHS had sent open source intelligence reports to federal law enforcement agencies summarizing the tweets sent by two journalists, New York Times journalist Mike Baker and Benjamin Wittes, the editor at head of the Lawfare blog. who had released leaked unclassified government documents while covering the riots in Portland, Oregon.

The collection and dissemination of information about journalists was carried out by lower-level officials acting with broad guidance, the source told CNN, adding that Murphy was not fully aware until after the fact.

Wolf, who has been running the department as an actor since last November, tried to distance himself from the incident. "The Acting Secretary in no way condones this practice, and immediately ordered an investigation into the matter," the DHS spokesman said in a statement earlier this week. CNN contacted the department for comment. On Friday, Wolf issued an internal memo that ordered the intelligence branch to stop collecting information on journalists and ordered a review of the incident. The department "will no longer identify US members of the media in our intelligence products," he wrote in a memo obtained by CNN, adding that it is ordering an "immediate review of the circumstances surrounding the collection and dissemination of information. about the American members of the press. " The department's inspector general is also investigating the incident, according to an official familiar with the matter. The House of Representatives Intelligence Committee has been "carrying out rigorous oversight" of the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis for the past two weeks, including the actions of Murphy, said President Adam Schiff, a California Democrat. , Saturday. "In light of recent public reports, we are concerned that Murphy has provided incomplete and potentially misleading information to Committee staff during our recent commitment to oversight," Schiff said in part in a statement. "We will expand our oversight even further in the coming days. We expect full and timely compliance from the Department and the Office of Intelligence and Analysis," he added.

