DHS Secretary Wolf says "criminal mobs" take over cities, not peaceful protesters

Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said Monday that cities taken over by criminal mobs must apply for federal assistance from DHS and the Department of Justice.

"We are here to help," Wolf told "Fox & Friends," arguing that "it is no longer a matter of peaceful protests, but of violent mobs and criminals taking over certain cities."

“We can enter as we did here in DC last month, where we restored that law and order in the city, we avoided that the churches were burned; we have the ability to do this. We just need to be invited and that those state and local authorities ask for help from the federal government, ”said Wolf, adding that Portland, Oregon, is a" great example "of what happens when the police are removed and the" political leadership "is lacking.

CHICAGO VIOLENCE ERUPTS DURING HOLIDAY WEEKEND, AT LEAST 67 SHOT AND 13 KILLED

Wolf's comments came after the holiday weekend of the Fourth of July across the United States that was marred by violence as more than 14 were killed and dozens were wounded in shootings, including at a nightclub in Carolina. South.

In Chicago, a city known for its bloody gun violence, more than 67 people were shot over the holiday weekend and at least 13 were killed, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

President Trump reacted to the shootings in two major cities in a cheep Sunday afternoon. “The crime numbers for Chicago and New York are way above that. 67 people shot in Chicago, 13 died. The shootings increased significantly in New York, where people demand that @NYGovCuomo AND @NYCMayor act now. Federal government ready, willing and able to help, if asked!

The Chicago Police Department said one of the shootings occurred just before midnight Saturday, when four men opened fire on a large street in the Englewood neighborhood.

Wolf said cities requesting assistance from the federal government are a matter of "law and order."

"The President is very clear that we are here to help them. I think any city that is having an increase in violence, burning, riots, looting is by choice right now. Those local elected officials are making an election to keep their cities are very unsafe and dangerous, ”said Wolf.

"The president has been very clear that we are here to support and provide resources. We will do that at his request."