Diamond Select Toys features winter releases including DCeased and Clone Wars!

As summer approaches, Diamond Select Toys has unveiled its line of figures that will hit stores this winter, including items from the DCeased line of DC Comics, Marvel Comics, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Star wars, clone wars! Take a look at the first figures in the gallery below!

DC Comic Gallery Batman Defiant PVC Diorama

Don't mess with Batman! The Dark Knight takes position in this new DST Gallery Diorama! With one foot on a pile of rubble and its cape writhing in the wind, this piece inspired by Batman's 702 cover features detailed sculpture and painting applications and is molded from high-quality PVC. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, it comes packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Alterton. The figure costs $ 49.99 and can be reserved here!

DC Comic Gallery DCeased Batman PVC Diorama

He's dead Jim Gordon! Batman joins the ranks of the undead in this super creepy DC Gallery diorama! Based on the DCeased crossover event, an anti-live Batman staggers toward Alfred in a reused Mr. Freeze suit on this approximately eight-inch sculpture. Cast from high-quality PVC, this 1/8 scale diorama comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by César, sculpted by Alterton. The figure costs $ 49.99 and can be reserved here!

DC Comic Gallery DCeased Harley Quinn PVC Diorama

Death becomes her! The liveliest heroine of the Suicide Squad has survived the zombie outbreak and retained her signature demeanor. Blowing a kiss with his face covered in scars, he strikes a pose next to a wire fence in this approximately eight-inch sculpture. Cast from high-quality PVC, features detailed sculpture and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Sam Greenwell. The figure costs $ 49.99 and can be reserved here!

Marvel Comic Gallery Spider-Man Pumpkin Bombs PVC Diorama

There is a new development in the Gallery Diorama line! This fully wall-mountable sculpture depicts Spider-Man leaping out of a cloud of pumpkin bombs, dropped by one of his goblinest enemies. It is approximately six inches tall, has a scale of approximately 1/8, and features detailed sculpture and painting applications. Cast in high quality PVC. Designed by César, sculpted by Alterton. The figure costs $ 49.99 and can be reserved here!

Marvel Select Comic Mighty Thor Action Figure

This figure is worthy! Descending from Asgard, this highly detailed Thor figure God of Thunder features multiple interchangeable parts including Mjolnir, a spinning hammer effect, and an alternate head without a helmet. Measuring approximately eight inches tall, this fully poseable figure has 16 points of articulation, and comes packaged in a ready-to-display Select action figure packaging. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. Formerly exclusive to the Disney Store, the figure costs $ 29.99.

Marvel Select Comic Hulkbuster Action Figure

When the Hulk is tearing your neighborhood apart, who are you going to call? Hulkbuster! The Iron Man fan-favorite anti-Hulk armor gets the 1/10 scale treatment of the Marvel Select line in this comic-inspired figure. Measuring approximately 8.5 inches tall, this fully poseable figure has 16 points of articulation, and comes packaged in a ready-to-display Select action figure packaging. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. Formerly exclusive to the Disney Store, the figure costs $ 29.99.

Nightmare Before Christmas Best Of Series 1 Action Figures Wizard.

Welcome to the nightmare! As the Nightmare Before Christmas As the action figure lineup approaches its tenth series, DST is making a comeback and relaunching some of the most popular figures in the lineup for those who may have gotten lost! Series 1 includes Jack, the Mayor, and Lock, Shock and Barrel! Each figure or set of figures comes packaged in a full-color window box with hang tag. Sculpted by Cortes Studios, the figures, which do not come with the diorama pieces, cost $ 24.99 each and can be reserved here.

Nightmare Before Christmas Best of Series 2 Action Figures Wizard.

The Nightmare Before Christmas it's back! It's another classic character series as DST goes back and re-releases some of the hottest figures in the line for those who may have gotten lost! Series 1 includes Jack as the Pumpkin King, Sally, and Dr. Finkelstein! Each figure or set of figures comes packaged in a full-color window box with hang tag. Sculpted by Cortes Studios, the figures, not including the diorama pieces, cost $ 24.99 each and can be reserved here.

Nightmare Before Christmas Deluxe Oogie Boogie AF

The Bug Bag returns to stores as part of the Nightmare Before Christmas line of action figures! Re-casting the long-out-of-print character, this approximately eight-inch action figure features multiple points of articulation and a removable face! Packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Cortes Studios, the figure costs $ 29.99 and can be reserved here!

Nightmare Before Christmas Jobs by Jack Skellington Action Figure Box Set

Jack Skellington has had a lot of jobs in his life, and now they are all in a box! This seven-inch scale action figure set includes a classic Jack, Jack as the Pumpkin King and Jack as Sandy Claws! Each fully poseable action figure features multiple points of articulation, and the Pumpkin King features an exclusive Glow-in-the-Dark head! All three come packed in a full-color window box. Designed by Eamon O’Donoghue, sculpted by Cortes Studios, the box set costs $ 75 and can be reserved here.

Star Wars Clone Wars Obi-Wan Bust 1/7 scale

Finally, the look of the Clone Wars is yours! This, the first resin bust based on the animated Clone Wars style, shows Obi-Wan raising his lightsaber in preparation for a duel. At 1/7 scale, it measures approximately six inches tall and is limited to just 3,000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full color box with a certificate of authenticity. Designed and sculpted by Gentle Giant Ltd, the bust costs $ 59.99 and can be booked here.

Star Wars Premier Collection Ahsoka Tano 1/7 Scale Statue

Ahsoka returns! The heroine of Star wars, clone wars Makes its debut in the Premier Collection with this 1/7 scale statue. Welcoming her friend Morai with her arm raised, this approximately 11-inch statue is sculpted in a realistic style and is limited to just 3,000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full color box with a certificate of authenticity. Designed and sculpted by Gentle Giant Ltd, the statue costs $ 175 and can be reserved here.