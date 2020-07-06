Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner on DH Universal Rule: "It is what it is"

near Video

Madison Bumgarner is one of the best hitting pitchers in the Major League Baseball and the new universal designated hitter rule that will be in effect for the 2020 season is not too attractive to him.

Bumgarner, who signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, won't be able to really show his hitting skills unless there is some kind of crazy circumstance. The new rule will use an alternate player to bat instead of the pitcher.

"Obviously, my thoughts don't really matter in that deal," he told reporters on Saturday, according to MLB.com. "I do what they tell me. I'm going to sit there and launch and that's it for now. I think that's obviously where everyone wants the game to go, so that's what it is. "

Bumgarner spent most of his career with the San Francisco Giants before signing a contract with the Diamondbacks in the offseason.

He has recorded 679 plate appearances as a pitcher for the Giants. He recorded a .177 batting average and a .532 OPS along with 19 home runs and 62 RBIs.

DH's new universal rule was part of the deal for MLB to play this season. It will be the first time that National League games will require designated hitters.

The American League officially adopted the rule in 1973, but getting the job has been a heated debate between casual fanatics and baseball purists.