Diana and Steve team up in New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos

Wonder Woman 1984 it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. And while the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed Patty Jenkins' sequel to the original 2017 movie, the hype and speculation are still good and alive among people in Internet.

Gal Gadot's Princess Diana has come a long way since her appearance on Zack Snyder Batman V Superman. His first solo outing was so successful and unprecedented that WB had no choice but to quickly approve a sequel and bring Jenkins back to write and direct. Since the film's premiere, Gadot has reprized his role in League of Justice, and I'll probably be back to see more scenes in Snyder Cut next year. But before reuniting with her fellow superhero colleagues, Diana brings moviegoers into the Cold War era with Wonder Woman 1984, the long-awaited sequel to the first movie that's supposedly even bolder than the original.

While the new coronavirus outbreak caused the study to delay the new image for two months, the marketing machine for WW84 it's still in full swing, offering all sorts of previews that give fans an idea of ​​what to expect from the upcoming movie. As such, to keep up with the hype, several new images from this month's issue of French magazine Premiere offer a fresh look at Diana and Steve.

On the first slide, Diana can be seen adopting a unique and modern pose, while the next shows how she uses Hestia's lasso to defuse her enemies or swing from lightning in the sky, a new skill that was promised in the advance of the film. . The latter, meanwhile, shows the Goddess Themysciran in casual civilian clothing next to Steve, and they appear to be in some kind of African or Middle Eastern country.

If you've been waiting patiently Wonder Woman 1984 for the past few years, then you'll be happy to know that we have less than three months to go until the movie's premiere, unless the coronavirus pandemic doesn't go away by then, leading Warner Bros. to delay Patty Jenkins' new movie one more time