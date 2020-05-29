Diary of a future president renewed for season 2 on Disney +

Disney + & # 39; s Diary of a future president It has been renewed for a second season. The second season of 10 episodes will air exclusively on the platform, and the first season of the comedy airs now.

Diary of a future president Follow the adventures of Elena Cañero-Reed as she navigates the highs and lows of high school on her journey to become the future President of the United States. The regulars of the series include Tess Romero (Blind point) as Elena, Charlie Bushnell as Bobby, Selenis Leyva (Orange is the new black, Murphy Brown) as Gabi and Michael Weaver (Here and now, The Real O’Neals) as Sam.

Rodríguez (Jane the virgin) Elena, the future President of the United States, will return as an adult in a recurring role as a guest star.

"The upbeat and heartfelt stories they inspire are central to our content, and creator Ilana Peña's series delivers on these attributes in swords." said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content for Disney +. "Families around the world have fallen in love with Elena and the Cañero-Reed family and we are delighted to bring Elena's often fun and always meaningful journey through adolescence to another season. It has been wonderful to partner with the extraordinary Gina Rodríguez to defend specific and diverse points of view, and we hope to see even more of President Cañero-Reed in this next chapter. ”

"We are delighted to be partnering with Disney + in a series featuring strong women both in front of and behind the camera. They have been incredible champions of the show from day one." said David Stapf, president of CBS Television Studios. "Gina's ability to guide projects with new and diverse voices combined with Ilana's effortless combination of comedy and drama with humor and sensitivity bring this wonderful coming-of-age story to life."

From CBS Television Studios and I Can and I Will Productions, the show is produced by Gina Rodríguez along with creator Ilana Peña (Crazy ex girlfriend), Keith Heisler and Molly Breeskin. Peña and Heisler are co-producers.