Dick Cheney poses for a photo to encourage wearing masks

Former Vice President Dick Cheney posed for a photo released Friday by his daughter, Sen. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyo., To encourage the use of masks as coronavirus cases increase in some parts of the country.

Dick Cheney says WEAR A MASK. #realmenwearmasks"The young Cheney published along with a photo of her father on Friday.

Nationwide, at least 16 states require face masks in public where social distancing is not possible: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington, plus Washington DC

Presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Thursday he would do "everything possible" to demand that all Americans wear masks in public during the pandemic.

IDBEN SAYS IT WOULD USE FEDERAL POWER TO REQUIRE AMERICANS TO USE FACE MASK IN PUBLIC

"The only thing we know is that these masks make a big difference. I would insist that everyone in public wear that mask, ”he said. "Anyone who reopens would have to make sure they get into a business that has masks."

But wearing masks has been the subject of heated debate in many parts of the country and among lawmakers. Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, recently said that "everyone should wear a damn mask."

THE COUNCILOR OF ARIZONA CHANTS & # 39; I CAN'T BREATHE & # 39; BEFORE ROTATING THE MASK

But President Trump has not been seen in public wearing a mask and has rejected suggestions that he should wear one. He has also suggested that they could backfire.

"They put their finger on the mask, took them off, and then they started touching their eyes and touching their nose and mouth," Trump told the Wall Street Journal last week. "And then they don't know how they caught him?"

Much of the increase in cases can be attributed to the expansion of test capacity, but the percentage of positive tests has also increased across the country in the past two weeks, after a sharp decline. As of Friday, it was at 6.1 percent nationwide after hitting a low of 4.4 percent.