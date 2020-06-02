Did Batman Seriously Kill a Baby in DC Comics?

The caped crusader does what he has to do to save a baby. But in the process of saving the baby, does he end his life too?

Crossover with Gotham cape is in a desperate situation in Batman # 454 and does what it has to do. But in the process, does he break his rule of not killing?

bat Man a.k.a. Bruce Wayne is constantly making great efforts to protect his identity, his loved ones and the innocent lives that inhabit Gotham. So why does he have a giant bat to help keep the Batcave a secret and uses a batman robot as a backup. Although the Dark Knight works day and night to protect the vulnerable city of Gotham, he cannot save everyone. But no matter what, he tries not to break his number one rule. But in Batman # 454, Caped Crusader does what fans least expect.

As Batman quickly moves through Gotham City, following a trail of puzzles left behind by the Riddle, also known as Edward Nigma, he finds a baby he desperately needs to save. Because Batman knows that Riddler has recently lodged a ping pong ball inside the baby's throat, he must perform a tracheostomy. Before performing the tracheostomy in a sewer, Batman looks at the knife in his hand and realizes that what he really needs is a scalpel. Also, you realize that the blade you are using is not even sterile or clean. If a cut from the blade does not kill the baby, an infection caused by the impurity of the blade will. But it does what it should and cuts the baby's throat.

After Batman performs the tracheostomy, he runs out of the sewer and into a nearby hospital. Along the way, Batman holds the baby close to his chest, trying to prevent the baby from losing too much blood. When Batman finally arrives at a hospital, the baby is immediately taken to the ICU and receives life support. Not long after the heartbreaking event, Jim Gordon arrives at the hospital to see how the baby is doing as well as Batman. It is at the moment that Jim asks how the baby is, when Batman tells him that the baby's name is Michael and that he is only eight days old. After telling Jim the baby's name and age, he also claims that if Michael dies, it will be because he cut his throat to remove the ping pong ball. Jim then comforts Batman by saying that if Michael dies, then Riddler will be the culprit. After being comforted, Batman gives Jim another clue to the possible location of the Riddle. Before knowing Michael's fate, the two return to the Batcave to try to solve Riddler's riddle in hopes of preventing someone from getting hurt or worse … dead.

Like many other DC superheroes, Batman has a moral code that he tries to uphold, and the main component of his moral code is his policy of not killing. In Batman # 454It is clear that Batman is a compassionate person who also cares about his code of conduct. Although, sometimes, a man can only take so much and is pushed beyond his limits. Which is exactly why bat Man has killed before.

