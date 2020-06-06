Did racism play a role in the resignation of the former editor of & # 39; Paper & # 39 ;?

After a war of words in Paper magazine between staff and CEO Tom Florio over his recently deceased culture editor Michael Love Michael's treatment, Michael told Page Six that progressive, modern publishing is completely different behind the scenes. .

"I looked at their white counterparts, who hadn't been there while moving to high-level positions and got raises much faster than me," said Michael, who is black and uses the pronoun "they / they." "I would advocate for myself and there were a number of checks and balances that got me cornered."

Michael quit Paper (famous for his Kim Kardashian cover for "breaking the Internet") and called Florio after the former Vogue editor sent an email from the company sympathetic to social unrest across the country.

Michael replied on Twitter that the email was "performative at best and hypocritical at worst." Florio publicly rebuked Michael, but was later rejected by the editorial team and pedaled.

"The fact that none of you who know I'm leaving, for example, is trying to learn more about exactly why I'm leaving … it only reinforces why I'm leaving. I'm not valued," wrote Michael.

Florio replied: "Insinuating that it was a racial problem is false."

Michael told Page Six: “Your instinctive response to react defensively and derogatory is racist. You're telling a black person who tells you what they feel is wrong. "

Florio held out his hand after the reaction. "He sent me an email … asking me to do the job for him asking me to unpack why everything he said is wrong and why people are having this experience at this company." I've been doing that and I don't have to do it for him anymore, "Michael said.

Florio commented: "I am truly sorry … I am making it a priority now to ensure that we make Paper a place where other black employees or people of color can grow and prosper."