Did Show Help or Hurt Usman’s Sojaboy Rapping Career?

The 90 Day Fiance rapper would have thought his career will skyrocket after appearing on the show, but it's not that easy!

Thanks to 90 day promise: before 90 days Season 4, we met an eccentric couple, Lisa and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar. They have nothing in common, they fight regularly, they accuse each other, but they still got married at the end of the show. Apparently, Usman wanted to advance his music career in the United States, and this was the only reason he married Native American Babygirl Lisa. But would all this terrible experience drive this career forward or make it worse? Let's solve it.

From the start of the show, we know that Usman, 30, is a famous rap artist in Nigeria. He has mentioned several times that he wants a green card because he wants to go to the United States, meet other musicians, and then advance his career. It seemed like this wedding was just a stepping stone to a successful career. Lisa, 53, was aggressive, controlling and didn't seem to appreciate Usman's talent. He didn't like the fact that his young man has a female follower, which is quite shocking. She was accused of destroying her (then) fiancé's music career because she was jealous of another girl.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: 90 Day Fiancé & # 39; s Usman & # 39; Sojaboy & # 39; Umar concerned about being black in the United States

During an interview with Domenick Nati, a colleague 90 day fiance Contestant Cortney Reardanz said, "She probably wants to come to the United States to advance her music career, but I don't think she will see him go too far. I think it is mutually beneficial. She has the ability to advance her career or give a visa to the United States, so I think he will be surprised once he comes to the United States. "Well, even we don't think this reality show has helped his career in any way. We don't see any media outlets talking about his talent, but we do find news stories that Lisa accuses him of being a scammer. Check out the interview below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arOFPnYwbZ4 (/ embed)

With such accusations, it would be extremely difficult for him to emerge as a singing star. Many viewers saw him marry Lisa, not for love but for a green card. Even when members of his family were against his decision, he went ahead and married. So from now on, the audience will have a hard time trusting and loving it! At the same time, it is very possible that you may even lose your existing fans in Nigeria due to Lisa's controlling behavior.

His possessiveness would be a major obstacle in Usman's career. The Nigerian rapper made a song for Lisa "baby girl" and recorded the music video with a model. Lisa did not approve of the concept and asked her to edit the model. She said that if the song is about her and Usman, then the model shouldn't be there. Well, we'd really like for Lisa to come up with another concept: Let's see her idea for a great music video.

Next: 90 Day Fiancé fans recreate Big Ed in the Viral Tiktok trend & # 39; I like the view & # 39;

90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

Source: Domenick Nati Show

90-day fiancé: why the relationship of & # 39; Baby Girl & # 39; Lisa and Usman never went to work