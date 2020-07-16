Didi Gregorius became a tattoo artist during MLB shutdown

Didi Gregorius learned to play the piano when he was recovering from Tommy John surgery, so it should come as no surprise that the former Yankee learned a new hobby while baseball closed due to COVID-19: the tattoo.

"I started tattooing friends and family and everyone I could think of," Gregorius said from Philadelphia in a Zoom call on Wednesday.

Gregorius said people had told him he should start getting tattoos after looking at his drawings, and he started doing it for himself last year.

"I started getting tattooed and it felt really good," said Gregorius. "I went ahead and did almost all of my leg. Then I started with other people during this free time. … It was just baseball and tattoos. "

Gregorius spent five seasons with the Yankees after taking over shortstop Derek Jeter.

The 30-year-old left for the Phillies as a free agent on a $ 14 million, one-year contract when the Yankees prioritized signing Gerrit Cole and were unable to deliver more money to Gregorius.

Gleyber Torres has since taken over the Yankees and struggled during spring training in March, and questions remain during spring 2.0 training in the Bronx.

Gregorius said he told Torres earlier in spring training to "be himself," just as the two spoke when they were teammates.

"You just have to slow down the game and use your legs," said Gregorius. "He knows. I'm here and I said if you want, you can text me. We'll see."

The two believe they can chat in person on Monday when the Phillies and new manager Joe Girardi visit Yankee Stadium for an exhibition game ahead of the Yankees' opener of the season in Washington next Thursday.

Gregorius said it will not be strange to return to his old home.

"I don't think it should be strange," said Gregorius. "I'm just wearing a different uniform. There's not much I can do about it. What happened happened. I had a lot of fun there."

When Gregorius comes to New York, he plans to team up with Clint Frazier to wear a mask while playing, as Gregorius suffers from chronic kidney disease that puts him in the high-risk category and led some to believe that he may choose not to participate in the Program. season.

"I had good conversations with our doctors as I am a high risk player," said Gregorius. “We make sure we follow the guidelines. I have to keep a mask on at all times, and I'm really comfortable with all these guys [in the Phillies]. Everyone follows the rules. "