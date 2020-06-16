Diego, the turtle with a sexual desire that saves species, retires

Diego, the tortoise, whose rampant sex life may have saved his threatened species from extinction, has officially retired, Ecuador's environment minister announced Monday.

The inhabitant of the playboy shell was sent from the breeding program of the Galapagos National Park on the island of Santa Cruz to the remote and uninhabited Española.

"We are closing an important chapter" in park management, Environment Minister Paulo Proano Andrade tweeted. He also added that 25 turtles along with the prolific Diego "return home after decades of breeding in captivity and saving their species from extinction."

Española received them "with open arms," ​​Andrade said.

Before the heartbreaker ventured to Hispaniola, he and the other turtles had to go through a period of quarantine to prevent them from carrying seeds of plants that are not native to the island.

Diego was transported from the San Diego Zoo to the island of Santa Cruz about 50 years ago to join a breeding program with 15 other turtles. At the time, only two men and 12 women lived in their natural habitat.

Rangers in Santa Cruz credit Diego for being the patriarch of at least 40 percent of the 2,000 turtle population.

At 100 and 175 pounds, he leaves the island with approximately 800 descendants along with his unstoppable libido.