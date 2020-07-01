Diet behind the new frame of Bryson DeChambeau

It is hard work to become an overnight sensation, but the amount of food the job requires is generally overlooked.

Bryson DeChambeau shared with the world the diet that fueled his nearly 50-pound transformation and put him in dispute for every tournament he has played in since the return of the coronavirus pandemic golf.

"Well, I'll start by saying I don't necessarily eat anything or everything I want," DeChambeau said during his pre-tournament press conference in Detroit on Tuesday. "I would say that in the morning I usually have four eggs, five pieces of bacon, some toast, and two protein shakes [Orgain]."

Although it's a good start, DeChambeau's hearty breakfast isn't all it takes to gain weight. As the day progresses, he tosses one protein shake after another and eats every ounce of protein he can find.

"Throughout the day, I will have a GoMacro bar here and there, I will have a peanut butter and jam sandwich, I will have another protein drink, I will have at least two protein drinks in golf of course, in every six holes," said. "And then after the round, I will have one."

Even after a full day of golf and snacks, DeChambeau still works to maintain his impressive eating rhythm, so he doesn't lose any of those hard-earned pounds.

"After that, I'm eating snacks when I'm practicing afterward," said DeChambeau. “Come back to the hotel, dinner, steak, potatoes. I'll also have two protein shakes there. ” So I'm consuming, I would say, about six to seven of those Orgain protein shakes a day, where it used to be two or three. With the weight gain, I just had to consume a lot more. Fortunately, I like the taste of those smoothies so I can drink them quite easily. "

DeChambeau assumes that he eats between 3,000 and 3,500 calories per day, although he is not entirely sure of the exact number. But all this bite is to maintain his strength, which he attributes as the main reason why his golf game has leveled up, and could easily go downhill if he doesn't follow his equally strict training regimen.

"It can be a very difficult process without the right training, the right teaching," said DeChambeau.