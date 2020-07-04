Dina Manzo's ex ordered to stay away from her next arrest for organized crime: report

Dina Manzo's ex-husband was ordered not to approach the former "Real Housewives" star and her current husband after their arrest earlier this week.

Thomas Manzo was arrested Tuesday in New Jersey along with John Perna, a suspected member of the Lucchese crime family, on assault and extortion charges, New Jersey District Attorney General Craig Carpenito said in a press release.

Thomas Manzo, 55, and Perna, 43, both from New Jersey, are accused of planning and carrying out an assault on Dina Manzo's husband Dave Cantin.

Thomas Manzo allegedly hired Perna to carry out the 2015 assault in exchange for a discounted "luxury" wedding reception at the Brownstone restaurant in Paterson, N.J., of which he is the co-owner. Both men have been indicted on charges of committing a violent crime in aid of organized crime activities and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of organized crime activities.

According to documents obtained by People magazine, Manzo's bail is currently set at $ 100,000. If she pays the bail, the reality star ex-husband can only travel within New Jersey and must hand over all passports.

Manzo also "should not have any contact with victims" unless an attorney is present, according to the report.

Manzo has also been charged with falsifying and concealing records related to the federal assault investigation and documents related to Perna's wedding reception in August 2015.

"Manzo failed to turn over the relevant documents in response to those subpoenas and deliberately filed a false document about the receipt with the government, along with a false certification. In November 2019, FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Brownstone restaurant and confiscated bills. for Perna's wedding in August 2015 and other relevant documents that were not previously released, "prosecutors said.

Manzo and Perna face up to 20 years in prison and a $ 250,000 fine on the extortion charges. Both defendants made initial appearances on Tuesday via videoconference to US Magistrate Cathy L. Waldor.

Dina Manzo appeared in four seasons of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" before leaving in 2015 to move to California. She married Cantin in 2017.