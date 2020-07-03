Dinner plate-sized jellyfish greet visitors on northeast beaches this July 4 weekend

The fish, which can reach sizes four feet in diameter with tentacles over one hundred feet long, has been seen from Maine to Massachusetts.

"The ones we're seeing here are probably not much bigger than the plate," says Steve Spina, assistant curator of fish at the New England Aquarium. "Which is big enough."

Due to their size, Lion & # 39; s Mane jellyfish are particularly dangerous to swimmers. Its long tentacles can sting a person whose guard is down because the fish appears to be a few meters away.

Area authorities warn residents and visitors to be vigilant and to stay safe.

The beaches wave purple flags to indicate "the presence of dangerous marine animals," the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation said in a tweet.

Hingham and Scituate beaches, both popular with tourists over the July 4 weekend, released public health statements advising caution when swimming in areas where fish may be.

"The abundance of them this year is what's unusual. There's a lot," says Spina.

Jellyfish frequently appear in deep waters in the North Atlantic in late spring and early summer. But this year, they're washing up on the shore later, and in more significant quantities, than before.

Fish growth and development are triggered by temperature and seasonal changes in ocean water, which may explain why these jellies are popping up in new places.

In the "polyp" stage of a Lion's Mane life cycle, the animal can "spoil", or spawn, more jellyfish than normal if temperatures are unstable, says Amy Arnold, Senior Aquarist in Procurement and Quarantine at the Georgia Aquarium.

"This could cause more jellies than usual, and later in the season, then we are used to it," she says.

In a year that has seen temperatures of one hundred degrees in Siberia, the Lion & # 39; s Mane jellyfish may be the last sign of a warming planet.

"The short answer to all of this: global warming," says Arnold. "A temperature difference of one degree in the ocean can affect all of this."

However, it can be difficult to pinpoint a clear explanation of fluctuations from year to year. Jellyfish populations, Spina says, are "very unpredictable."

"It is tempting to blame increasingly warmer weather and warming waters, but it is difficult to really make that statement without having a lot of good data to back it up," he says. "You really need some numbers and some time to start drawing conclusions."

This is what beach lovers should do to stay safe

Lion & # 39; s Mane jellyfish thrive in icy water, making it unlikely that people will see record fish during their holiday weekend. However, the tentacles require caution as they can float within yards of the fish, carried by the current, and still sting.

"It's also important to remember," says Arnold, "that if you see them washed ashore and out of the water, they still have the ability to sting." This is particularly important to keep in mind to keep dogs and children safe.

While serious stings have been reported this year, none have required medical attention, and the Lion's Mane sting is rarely fatal. Bathers are advised to stay out of the water where the fish have been seen and to treat bites with bite kits.