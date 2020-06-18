Dinosaurs discovered huge carnivorous dinosaurs in Australia





A team of researchers analyzed dinosaur footprint fossils and concluded that they belonged to full-bodied carnivorous dinosaurs that were up to three meters tall at the hips and about 10 meters long, according to a press release from the University of Queensland.

"To put this in perspective, T. rex reached about 3.25 meters on the hips and reached lengths of 12-13 meters long, but it did not appear until 90 million years after our Queensland giants," said the researcher. Principal Anthony Romilio. A paleontologist at the university.

"The Queensland footprints were likely made by giant carnosaurs, the group that includes the Allosaurus. At the time, they were probably some of the largest predatory dinosaurs on the planet."

The footprints, which date back to the late Jurassic period, between 165 and 151 million years ago, were mostly between 50 and 60 centimeters in length, Romilio said, and some reached almost 80 centimeters.