Dinwiddie, Jordan has coronavirus, may not come back with Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan said Monday they tested positive for the coronavirus, which could leave the Brooklyn Nets without two headlines when the NBA season resumes.

Jordan said he will not be in Florida with the Nets when they return from the 2019-20 season suspension, while Dinwiddie told The Athletic that he was experiencing symptoms and that it was unclear if he would be on Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports. . complex.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

At least six online players have tested positive for the virus. The other four were in March, when Kevin Durant said he was one of them.

Both players said they tested positive after returning to New York to join the team. Some players left the city, which was a hot spot at the time, after the NBA stopped play.

Dinwiddie said he tested negative for the virus several times after returning to Brooklyn and participated in a couple of practices. But since then he has tested positive and said he has a fever and chest pain.

His absence would be a major blow to the Nets, given that he has played so well this season with Kyrie Irving out of the lineup due to injury. He is averaging 20.6 points.

Jordan announced his status on Twitter, saying he learned of his diagnosis Sunday night and that it was confirmed again on Monday.

The center signed with the Nets last summer along with Durant and Irving. The 2016 US Olympic gold medalist spent most of the season as a reserve, but moved into the starting lineup for both games after Jacque Vaughn replaced Kenny Atkinson as coach in March.

The Nets have a half-game lead over Orlando for seventh place in the Eastern Conference. They are set to face the Magic on July 31 in their first comeback game.